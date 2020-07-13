Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

170 Apartments for rent in Renton, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Renton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 10:35am
2 Units Available
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1196 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
The Aviator apartments
10408 SE 174th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Location Fit for Anyone Only about 11 miles southeast of Seattle, Aviator Apartments is located in the prestigious Winsper neighborhood of Renton.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,410
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
2 Units Available
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1307 sqft
Avaya at Town Center wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
4 Units Available
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1221 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 405 and Highway 69. Landscaped apartment community with Lake Washington views. On-site swimming pool, athletic center, clubhouse and hydrotherapy spa. Covered and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Copper Ridge
4600 Davis Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1100 sqft
Copper Ridge Apartments in Renton, Washington, feature fireplaces, new flooring, updated kitchens and the finest in leisure facilities like a fitness center, pool and outdoor deck.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
7 Units Available
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,434
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
850 sqft
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes offer a panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains. Units feature dishwashers, fireplaces, microwaves, and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and features a playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated August 7 at 11:06pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Renton
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1046 sqft
Chateau De Ville in Renton, Washington offers all the comforts of home in a stunning location.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Cascade
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1221 sqft
The Becket was designed with the renter in mind. Come visit our picturesque community with lush landscaping and amazing amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1068 Ilwaco Place NE
1068 Ilwaco Place, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2230 sqft
Exceptionally-Built, 4-Bdrm/ 2.5-Bthrm, Tri-Level Renton Highlands Home in Sought-After Neighborhood!!! - Immaculately-maintained Renton Highlands home in popular, quiet residential community. Formal living and dining room with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kennydale
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,420
1440 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1850 Grant Ave S #C1
1850 Grant Avenue South, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1314 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION - Welcome home to this updated 2+ bedroom Townhome! This home offers a spacious kitchen with all appliances, plenty of cabinets, picture window overlooking your personal deck and pass through counter to the living/dining area.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Renton Hill
420 Renton Ave S.
420 Renton Avenue South, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1880 sqft
Gorgeous Water View Home with 2 Bedroom & Office, 1 Car Garage and Beautifully Manicured Lawn w/Water Feature - Beautiful Renton home featuring a bright home with water views, formal dining room, gas stove, spacious master bedroom with full bath.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cascade
16620 126th Ave SE
16620 126th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1250 sqft
16620 126th Ave SE Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath rambler in Fairwood Renton area - Nice quiet neighborhood and minutes walking distance to elementary and high schools. Newly renovated 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms rambler.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18436 114th Ave SE
18436 114th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1930 sqft
18436 114th Ave SE Available 08/09/20 Beautiful 4 Bed /2.5 bath house in Renton - Great house in a prime location! Quick drive to Newcastle, downtown Renton the 405/I-5/I-90 for easy commute.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
18007 113th Ave SE
18007 113th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1220 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath with 1,2200 sqft of living space! Stainless steel appliances,Excellent location! Minutes from local amenities! Email or call our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside this

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Earlington Hill
81 sw 2nd street APT 1
81 Southwest 2nd Street, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Unit APT 1 Available 08/01/20 Townhouse Style Apt - Property Id: 306239 August 1st, big and spacious two-level townhouse style apartment! Entrance at both levels.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glencoe
4112 NE 27th Place
4112 Northeast 27th Place, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
3150 sqft
4112 NE 27th Place Available 08/01/20 Renton Home - Available 8/1!! Welcome to this luxurious multi-level home nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
510 S 47th St, Unit #510
510 South 47th Street, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1618 sqft
510 S 47th St, Unit #510 Available 09/01/20 • Open to Applications • - Absolutely stunning 3 bd, large loft, 2.5 ba, 2 car garage w/ approx.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
President Park
1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6
1160 Monroe Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
957 sqft
464- Beautiful Kensington Condo in Renton! - Tucked away in the GATED Kensington Condominium community this well-kept 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is a commuter’s dream.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Cascade
11560 SE 170th Ct.
11560 Southeast 170th Court, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1160 sqft
11560 SE 170th Ct. Available 05/01/20 Spacious Luxury Townhouse in Renton - Great Location! Virtual Tour Available Now - View the virtual tour of this property here: https://portfolio.zinspector.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Talbot Hill
1522 Davis Ave S unit # 1
1522 Davis Avenue South, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home Newer Construction / Pets Welcome! - *** TEXT ONLY 425 835 2396 to schedule a showing NO CALLS *** 1522 Davis Ave S Renton WA 98055 You Can Apply Here: https://ivyhut.appfolio.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast #C209
901 Sunset Boulevard Northeast, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
877 sqft
This contemporary condo at Sunset View is located close to The Landing with popular places to eat and shop. Close access to transit and interstate access.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset
2420 NE 13th St
2420 Northeast 13th Street, Renton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1500 sqft
Warm Contemporary 2 Story in Renton - Welcome to Kennydale! This cozy 2 story single family home has it all. Freshly painted interior and brand new laminate hardwoods, gas fireplace, and TV/art niches in the living & dining room.
