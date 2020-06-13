95 Accessible Apartments for rent in Renton, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Renton
1 Unit Available
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,716
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunset
14 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1088 sqft
Convenient commuter location just south of I-405 in Renton. Beautiful quartz countertops, full size washer/dryers in each unit and amazing mountain and lake views in certain apartments. Pet friendly with a dog park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
28 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1141 sqft
Units feature modern style, plenty of natural light, new carpet, and a convenient location in the Renton Highlands neighborhood. Residents also enjoy updated kitchens and several floor plan options.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
4 Units Available
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:38am
4 Units Available
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1307 sqft
Avaya at Town Center wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Borgata Apartments and Townhomes
400 S 50th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New family townhomes and apartments on a leafy Renton street, just a minute from Highway 167. Units come with gas fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and large windows. Fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
9 Units Available
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1221 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 405 and Highway 69. Landscaped apartment community with Lake Washington views. On-site swimming pool, athletic center, clubhouse and hydrotherapy spa. Covered and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated August 7 at 11:06pm
Downtown Renton
Contact for Availability
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1046 sqft
Chateau De Ville in Renton, Washington offers all the comforts of home in a stunning location.
Results within 1 mile of Renton
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Tukwila Urban Center
80 Units Available
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,385
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,816
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
905 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
Results within 5 miles of Renton
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Bellvue
22 Units Available
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,632
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,978
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Thorndyke
9 Units Available
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,199
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Bellvue
9 Units Available
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,337
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
821 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
4 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
11328 SE Kent Kangley Rd, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1130 sqft
Located close to Hwy 167 and I-5 for easy access to Tacoma and Downtown Seattle. Child- and family-friendly living, with a resident playground and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Lakes
10 Units Available
Island Park
23529 60th Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1173 sqft
Live lakeside in this newly renovated, pet-friendly community with on-site racquetball court and gym. Units contain fireplaces, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Water views available. Near Green River and Hogan Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,240
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
892 sqft
Welcome to Viewpoint Apartment Homes in SeaTac, Washington. Viewpoint lives up to its name with priceless views of the Puget Sound through large windows and a rooftop deck. Our floor plans include studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brighton
8 Units Available
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,234
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown Kent
2 Units Available
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way, Kent, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,670
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1054 sqft
At the corner of luxury and convenience, Dwell is located in direct proximity to shopping, transit, dining and all the other opportunities for fun at Kent Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
855 sqft
Centrally located with access to local freeways, this community also offers a sparkling pool, reserved parking, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Inside, you'll enjoy the luxury of a formal dining area, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
7 Units Available
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
984 sqft
Taylor Creek is a uniquely designed community that seamlessly blends urban energy with rural sanctuary. Our 53 apartment homes showcase ample square footage, 750 up to 1015 sq. ft.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,437
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.

June 2020 Renton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Renton Rent Report. Renton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Renton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Renton rents declined significantly over the past month

Renton rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Renton stand at $1,723 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,146 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Renton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Renton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Renton

    As rents have increased moderately in Renton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Renton is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Renton's median two-bedroom rent of $2,146 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Renton.
    • While Renton's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Renton than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Renton is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

