Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 6779 138th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
6779 138th Ave N
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6779 138th Ave N
6779 138th Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Grass Lawn
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6779 138th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Sixty01 - Property Id: 93971
Studio with loft
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93971
Property Id 93971
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5773555)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6779 138th Ave N have any available units?
6779 138th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redmond, WA
.
What amenities does 6779 138th Ave N have?
Some of 6779 138th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6779 138th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6779 138th Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6779 138th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 6779 138th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redmond
.
Does 6779 138th Ave N offer parking?
No, 6779 138th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 6779 138th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6779 138th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6779 138th Ave N have a pool?
No, 6779 138th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6779 138th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6779 138th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6779 138th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6779 138th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6779 138th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6779 138th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ravello
16180 NE 80th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Peloton
7435 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St.
Redmond, WA 98052
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St
Redmond, WA 98052
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St
Redmond, WA 98052
Similar Pages
Redmond 1 Bedrooms
Redmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly Apartments
Redmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WA
Silverdale, WA
Burien, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Redmond
Overlake
Idylwood
Grass Lawn
Bear Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
Bellevue College