Redmond, WA
6779 138th Ave N
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

6779 138th Ave N

6779 138th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6779 138th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Sixty01 - Property Id: 93971

Studio with loft
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93971
Property Id 93971

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5773555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6779 138th Ave N have any available units?
6779 138th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 6779 138th Ave N have?
Some of 6779 138th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6779 138th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
6779 138th Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6779 138th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 6779 138th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 6779 138th Ave N offer parking?
No, 6779 138th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 6779 138th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6779 138th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6779 138th Ave N have a pool?
No, 6779 138th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 6779 138th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 6779 138th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 6779 138th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6779 138th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6779 138th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6779 138th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
