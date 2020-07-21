All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated October 9 2019 at 5:44 PM

9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE

9430 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9430 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Meydenbauer, Bellevue 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE. 5 bed+4.5 baths. 5950sqft. Available Now!

VIDEO TOUR! A/C! Once in a lifetime opportunity to live in this beautiful house with Lake Washington views. Curb appeal and views are more than enough to take your breath away! Estate designed for entertaining and maximum enjoyment with open main floor living, dining, kitchen areas that flow seamlessly to patio space. Grand kitchen with designer appliances, hardware, granite counters & stylish bar island. Master w/Lake view and balcony. 4 car garage. Western location & skylights brightly warm this home with natural sunlight. Walk to Clyde beach or Meydenbauer Park! Sought after Medina Elementary.

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/96944914

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 2 year lease preferred. Non-smoking. Small pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE have any available units?
9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE have?
Some of 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE currently offering any rent specials?
9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE is pet friendly.
Does 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE offer parking?
Yes, 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE offers parking.
Does 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE have a pool?
No, 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE does not have a pool.
Does 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE have accessible units?
No, 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
