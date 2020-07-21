Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Meydenbauer, Bellevue 9430 Lake Washington Blvd NE. 5 bed+4.5 baths. 5950sqft. Available Now!



VIDEO TOUR! A/C! Once in a lifetime opportunity to live in this beautiful house with Lake Washington views. Curb appeal and views are more than enough to take your breath away! Estate designed for entertaining and maximum enjoyment with open main floor living, dining, kitchen areas that flow seamlessly to patio space. Grand kitchen with designer appliances, hardware, granite counters & stylish bar island. Master w/Lake view and balcony. 4 car garage. Western location & skylights brightly warm this home with natural sunlight. Walk to Clyde beach or Meydenbauer Park! Sought after Medina Elementary.



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/96944914



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 2 year lease preferred. Non-smoking. Small pets case by case. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/rentals

If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.