All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 940 164th Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
940 164th Pl NE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

940 164th Pl NE

940 164th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northeast Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

940 164th Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Rambler Near Microsoft - This 4 Bedroom 1.75 Bath, 1800 sf. rambler is located in convenient location. Nice master with giant walk in closet and ensuite bath. Office or extra room in a fully finished building. Hot tub would be up to tenant to maintain if they wish to use it, owner will not be maintaining. Bellevue School District - Sherwood Elem, Highland Middle and Interlake High.

First and security of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. One small dog dog conditional with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3304882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 164th Pl NE have any available units?
940 164th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 940 164th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
940 164th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 164th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 164th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 940 164th Pl NE offer parking?
No, 940 164th Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 940 164th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 164th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 164th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 940 164th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 940 164th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 940 164th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 940 164th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 164th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 164th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 164th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
AMLI Spring District
1375 121st Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle