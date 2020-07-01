940 164th Pl NE

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets hot tub

Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Rambler Near Microsoft - This 4 Bedroom 1.75 Bath, 1800 sf. rambler is located in convenient location. Nice master with giant walk in closet and ensuite bath. Office or extra room in a fully finished building. Hot tub would be up to tenant to maintain if they wish to use it, owner will not be maintaining. Bellevue School District - Sherwood Elem, Highland Middle and Interlake High.



First and security of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. One small dog dog conditional with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No smoking. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3304882)