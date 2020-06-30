All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

925 110th Ave NE #405

925 110th Avenue Northeast · (425) 369-4955
Location

925 110th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 925 110th Ave NE #405 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
extra storage
Charming 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Downtown Bellevue. - Spectacular Location in Downtown Bellevue at the Metropolitan. Condo features a spacious open floor plan with expansive windows to let in plenty of light. Living Rm features a cozy gas f/p, ceiling fan and deck. Dining Area with contemporary lighting and additional space for a desk. Kitchen has white appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space as well as a breakfast bar. Bedroom is generously sized and features a huge walk-in closet. W/D and Secured Parking with Additional Storage.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Water, sewer, garbage for an additional $50 per month. Tenant pays electricity. No smoking, no pets. $700 nonrefundable HOA move in fee.

(RLNE5935332)

