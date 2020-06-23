All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 813 141st Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
813 141st Pl SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

813 141st Pl SE

813 141st Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
West Lake Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

813 141st Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse is located in the West Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue. The property is a mere five-minute drive to and from downtown Bellevue and is conveniently situated near major freeways, Bellevue College, and Bellevues award-winning school district. Inside, the floor is layered with rich hardwood panels while the bedrooms are fully-carpeted for added comfort. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of room for storage in the sliding door closets. You will definitely enjoy cooking in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliance. Thanks to strategically-placed overhead lighting fixtures and huge windows, the place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit at night.

Nearby parks:
Kelsey Creek Park, Bannerwood Park and Lake Hills Green Belt Park

Nearby Schools:
Odle Middle School0.93 miles7/10
Sammamish Senior High School0.42 miles4/10
International School0.82 miles9/10
Bellevue Big Picture School 0.89 miles9/10

Bus lines:
271 - 0.0 miles
245 - 0.0 miles
889 - 0.1 miles
226 - 0.5 miles

(RLNE4462686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 141st Pl SE have any available units?
813 141st Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 141st Pl SE have?
Some of 813 141st Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 141st Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
813 141st Pl SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 141st Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 141st Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 813 141st Pl SE offer parking?
No, 813 141st Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 813 141st Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 141st Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 141st Pl SE have a pool?
No, 813 141st Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 813 141st Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 813 141st Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 813 141st Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 141st Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle