813 141st Pl SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This three-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse is located in the West Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue. The property is a mere five-minute drive to and from downtown Bellevue and is conveniently situated near major freeways, Bellevue College, and Bellevues award-winning school district. Inside, the floor is layered with rich hardwood panels while the bedrooms are fully-carpeted for added comfort. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of room for storage in the sliding door closets. You will definitely enjoy cooking in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliance. Thanks to strategically-placed overhead lighting fixtures and huge windows, the place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit at night.



Nearby parks:

Kelsey Creek Park, Bannerwood Park and Lake Hills Green Belt Park



Nearby Schools:

Odle Middle School0.93 miles7/10

Sammamish Senior High School0.42 miles4/10

International School0.82 miles9/10

Bellevue Big Picture School 0.89 miles9/10



Bus lines:

271 - 0.0 miles

245 - 0.0 miles

889 - 0.1 miles

226 - 0.5 miles



(RLNE4462686)