726 98th Ave NE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

726 98th Ave NE

726 98th Avenue Northeast · (425) 681-0156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

726 98th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 726 98th Ave NE · Avail. Jul 20

$2,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
726 98th Ave NE Available 07/20/20 726 98th Ave NE - (FOR RENT) Cape Cod style home. 4 bedrooms, 1.75 baths. Located outside of Downtown Bellevue a few blocks from Bellevue Square. Featuring 2 bedrooms downstairs and 2 upstairs bedrooms with skylights. Patio in the back and storage shed. Parking spaces in the front. Conveniently located. Close to downtown, bus lines, plenty of shopping and dining, freeways, parks and schools.Please call Steve Koppel, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-681-0156, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 98th Ave NE have any available units?
726 98th Ave NE has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 726 98th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
726 98th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 98th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 726 98th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 726 98th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 726 98th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 726 98th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 98th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 98th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 726 98th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 726 98th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 726 98th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 726 98th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 98th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 98th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 98th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
