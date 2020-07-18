Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

726 98th Ave NE Available 07/20/20 726 98th Ave NE - (FOR RENT) Cape Cod style home. 4 bedrooms, 1.75 baths. Located outside of Downtown Bellevue a few blocks from Bellevue Square. Featuring 2 bedrooms downstairs and 2 upstairs bedrooms with skylights. Patio in the back and storage shed. Parking spaces in the front. Conveniently located. Close to downtown, bus lines, plenty of shopping and dining, freeways, parks and schools.Please call Steve Koppel, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-681-0156, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914415)