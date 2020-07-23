Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

6728 153rd Pl SE Available 08/15/20 Luxury Living At Its Finest In Bellevue! - Please email to schedule a tour: forro.nick@gmail.com



Impeccably maintained home with all the updates you need! Corner lot in Forest Ridge neighborhood. Main floor living and dining. Huge kitchen with high end appliances, and huge island adjoin the beautiful family room with brick fireplace overlook large deck and private fenced yard. Bedroom/Office off entry and large laundry room complete the main level. Upper level master with ensuite bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms with jack & jill bath. Large bonus room over 3 car garage has own staircase. Home is kitty-corner from Forest Ridge Park. It also has AC and Sprinkler systems!



So many things to love about this home! The Newcastle Golf Club is just minutes away along with Lakemont Highlands Neighborhood Park. A local natural foods store just under 5 minutes away called Town & Country Markets. South Center Mall is only 15 minutes with many restaurants, shops and entertainment. Everything is right at your finger tips when living here. Easy access to I405 & 520 bridge.



It is available 08/28/2020. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE4477666)