All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 6728 153rd Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
6728 153rd Pl SE
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

6728 153rd Pl SE

6728 153rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6728 153rd Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6728 153rd Pl SE Available 08/15/20 Luxury Living At Its Finest In Bellevue! - Please email to schedule a tour: forro.nick@gmail.com

Impeccably maintained home with all the updates you need! Corner lot in Forest Ridge neighborhood. Main floor living and dining. Huge kitchen with high end appliances, and huge island adjoin the beautiful family room with brick fireplace overlook large deck and private fenced yard. Bedroom/Office off entry and large laundry room complete the main level. Upper level master with ensuite bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms with jack & jill bath. Large bonus room over 3 car garage has own staircase. Home is kitty-corner from Forest Ridge Park. It also has AC and Sprinkler systems!

So many things to love about this home! The Newcastle Golf Club is just minutes away along with Lakemont Highlands Neighborhood Park. A local natural foods store just under 5 minutes away called Town & Country Markets. South Center Mall is only 15 minutes with many restaurants, shops and entertainment. Everything is right at your finger tips when living here. Easy access to I405 & 520 bridge.

It is available 08/28/2020. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4477666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6728 153rd Pl SE have any available units?
6728 153rd Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 6728 153rd Pl SE have?
Some of 6728 153rd Pl SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6728 153rd Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
6728 153rd Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6728 153rd Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6728 153rd Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 6728 153rd Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 6728 153rd Pl SE offers parking.
Does 6728 153rd Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6728 153rd Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6728 153rd Pl SE have a pool?
No, 6728 153rd Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 6728 153rd Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 6728 153rd Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6728 153rd Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6728 153rd Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Bellevue
11000 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sequoia Grove Apartments
13001 SE 28th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98005
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBellevue 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Apartments
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle