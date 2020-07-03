All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

6232 127th Ave SE

6232 127th Avenue Southeast
Location

6232 127th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newport Hills 5 bedrooms! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/a7c576e0e3

Beautifully updated home in Newport Hills! Almost everything is updated in this house. Luxury living with hardwood floors, gas fireplace and open kitchen. Generous soft-close cabinets. Quartz counter top. Stainless Steel appliances. 3 bedrooms on the main floor all with high quality hardwood floor. Master suite updated with updated bathroom. 2 other bedrooms and two huge living areas on the ground floor. Large yard with a beautiful deck area that is great for summer entertainment. The best of this place is the location! It is near in the heart of Newport Hills and in a wonderful neighborhood, which provides the balance between quietness and excellent shopping and restaurants nearby. Award winning school district features Newport Height Elementary, Tyee Middle, and Newport Senior High School.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5760003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6232 127th Ave SE have any available units?
6232 127th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 6232 127th Ave SE have?
Some of 6232 127th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6232 127th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
6232 127th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 127th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6232 127th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 6232 127th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 6232 127th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 6232 127th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6232 127th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 127th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 6232 127th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 6232 127th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 6232 127th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 127th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6232 127th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

