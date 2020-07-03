6232 127th Ave SE

Amenities

Newport Hills 5 bedrooms! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/a7c576e0e3



Beautifully updated home in Newport Hills! Almost everything is updated in this house. Luxury living with hardwood floors, gas fireplace and open kitchen. Generous soft-close cabinets. Quartz counter top. Stainless Steel appliances. 3 bedrooms on the main floor all with high quality hardwood floor. Master suite updated with updated bathroom. 2 other bedrooms and two huge living areas on the ground floor. Large yard with a beautiful deck area that is great for summer entertainment. The best of this place is the location! It is near in the heart of Newport Hills and in a wonderful neighborhood, which provides the balance between quietness and excellent shopping and restaurants nearby. Award winning school district features Newport Height Elementary, Tyee Middle, and Newport Senior High School.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



