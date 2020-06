5808 Lake Washington Blvd SE

Amenities

recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Hazelwood Lake Washington Blvd 6 Bedroom Home - Bright and Open Remodeled 6 bedroom in park like setting. High-End Gourmet Kitchen, Great Room (800 sq ft), mud room with storage (and a perfect alcove to put your upright freezer), 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bath complete the upper level. The lower level features a large recreation room w/kitchen,3 bedrooms,1 bathroom & bonus room! Less than 3 mins from 405; walking distance to Newport Hills Park and Ride.



Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance.

1 year lease terms

Professionally Managed by Foreground Property Management



Property Manager Contact: Jennifer Phillips Direct Line: 206.486.5651 or email: Jennifer@ForegroundPM.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4959188)