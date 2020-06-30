All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

5733 122nd Ave SE #141

5733 122nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5733 122nd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Great Home For Rent - Well maintained home with newer laminate floors, fridge and French doors to the private patio with a new fence. Large master with a wall of closets and newer mirrored doors in the 2nd bdrm closet. Full-sized washer/dryer in the unit. Walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores and more. Easy access to highway i405 & i90. 10-15 min drive to Bellevue Downtown. Plenty of guest parking. No Smoking. Water, sewerage and trash fee are included.

Applicants with pets would need the HOA board approval for pets over 20 pounds. Applicants may submit this request in writing directly to me and I will forward it to the board for their review and decision.

(RLNE5564378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5733 122nd Ave SE #141 have any available units?
5733 122nd Ave SE #141 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 5733 122nd Ave SE #141 have?
Some of 5733 122nd Ave SE #141's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5733 122nd Ave SE #141 currently offering any rent specials?
5733 122nd Ave SE #141 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5733 122nd Ave SE #141 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5733 122nd Ave SE #141 is pet friendly.
Does 5733 122nd Ave SE #141 offer parking?
Yes, 5733 122nd Ave SE #141 offers parking.
Does 5733 122nd Ave SE #141 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5733 122nd Ave SE #141 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5733 122nd Ave SE #141 have a pool?
No, 5733 122nd Ave SE #141 does not have a pool.
Does 5733 122nd Ave SE #141 have accessible units?
No, 5733 122nd Ave SE #141 does not have accessible units.
Does 5733 122nd Ave SE #141 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5733 122nd Ave SE #141 does not have units with dishwashers.

