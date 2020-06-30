5733 122nd Ave SE #141

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking guest parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Great Home For Rent - Well maintained home with newer laminate floors, fridge and French doors to the private patio with a new fence. Large master with a wall of closets and newer mirrored doors in the 2nd bdrm closet. Full-sized washer/dryer in the unit. Walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores and more. Easy access to highway i405 & i90. 10-15 min drive to Bellevue Downtown. Plenty of guest parking. No Smoking. Water, sewerage and trash fee are included.



Applicants with pets would need the HOA board approval for pets over 20 pounds. Applicants may submit this request in writing directly to me and I will forward it to the board for their review and decision.



(RLNE5564378)