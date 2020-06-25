All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:14 PM

5706 123rd Avenue SE

5706 123rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5706 123rd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
New price ! Located in the quiet neighborhood of Newport Hills, this recently renovated 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom town house boasts 3 beautiful, well lit bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It features a modern kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, glossy cabinets with Quartz counter-top.Quiet garbage disposal by Insinkerator at stainless sink. Laminated wood floor, recessed lighting and fresh paint job through out entire home. In addition, it includes an excellent set of Front loaded washer and dryer with pedestals as well as a well-functioning water heater. Heated floor in bathrooms and quiet ventilation fan in bathrooms. Not to mention, the master bedroom comes with a lavish walk-in closet. The unit can also provide extra covered carport ( #442 ) and extra storage space in the back. On a bright sunny day, you can kick back and relax in the private, fenced patio area, which is small but minimum maintenance. This special location is excellent for commuting to work, Bellevue College, and shopping centers. It is also located at popular Bellevue School District includes Newport High School. > 18-month lease > non refundable background, criminal and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old > require most recent paycheck stubs, bank statements to support income and reserve criteria and last year W-2 > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $2000 deposit and $200 non-refundable fee > Tenants only pay for electric and internet bills. Landlord pays water, sewer and garbage fee. > no smoking unit > Sorry no cat. Max 1 dog with less than 20 lbs, non-dangerous breed, $300 pet deposit > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

