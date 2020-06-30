All apartments in Bellevue
5531 142nd Ave SE
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

5531 142nd Ave SE

5531 142nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Bellevue
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

5531 142nd Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Somerset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Excellent Bellevue Schools (Somerset Elementary, Tyee Middle School and Newport High School)! Olympic Mountain, Seattle Skyline, Lake Washington and Puget Sound Views. View from almost all rooms of the house. Originally crafted in 1984 with over 3,800 Square Feet and 5 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms & an Oversized Rec Room. Large low maintenance lot offers Unique Privacy and a Sport Court. Other amenities: heat pump, central air conditioner, wet bar, dog run. Available now. Rent free for the month of Oct, 2019.

6 - 24 month lease. Non-smoking. Pets case by case and subject to restriction with additional deposit. First month rent upon move-in. Good credit score required.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/bellevue-wa?lid=12677686

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5531 142nd Ave SE have any available units?
5531 142nd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 5531 142nd Ave SE have?
Some of 5531 142nd Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5531 142nd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
5531 142nd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5531 142nd Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5531 142nd Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 5531 142nd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 5531 142nd Ave SE offers parking.
Does 5531 142nd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5531 142nd Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5531 142nd Ave SE have a pool?
Yes, 5531 142nd Ave SE has a pool.
Does 5531 142nd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 5531 142nd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5531 142nd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5531 142nd Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

