5531 142nd Ave SE

Excellent Bellevue Schools (Somerset Elementary, Tyee Middle School and Newport High School)! Olympic Mountain, Seattle Skyline, Lake Washington and Puget Sound Views. View from almost all rooms of the house. Originally crafted in 1984 with over 3,800 Square Feet and 5 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms & an Oversized Rec Room. Large low maintenance lot offers Unique Privacy and a Sport Court. Other amenities: heat pump, central air conditioner, wet bar, dog run. Available now. Rent free for the month of Oct, 2019.



6 - 24 month lease. Non-smoking. Pets case by case and subject to restriction with additional deposit. First month rent upon move-in. Good credit score required.



(RLNE5225873)