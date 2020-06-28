5129 164th AVE SE #22

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lakemont View - Bellevue Townhouse W/ Private Garage - 6m to 1 yr lease - This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse is situated in a quiet Lakemont View neighborhood, just off I-90 in Bellevue. The main level includes a spacious kitchen, separate dining and living room with fireplace as well as family room, a private patio, and washer dryer. A large 2 car garage with additional unfinished basement provides ample storage and/or a flex area for a home gym or quiet office. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, a main bath, and natural light filled master bedroom with ensuite bath and expansive walk in closet.



Minutes to downtown Bellevue, Redmond, Microsoft, and Bellevue College and conveniently located just off of I-90 for a quick commute to downtown Seattle.



Water/sewer is included in the rent.

Please contact A'isha Davis at 425.429.8408 for more information or to schedule a showing.



