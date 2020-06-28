All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

5129 164th AVE SE #22

5129 164th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5129 164th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lakemont View - Bellevue Townhouse W/ Private Garage - 6m to 1 yr lease - This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse is situated in a quiet Lakemont View neighborhood, just off I-90 in Bellevue. The main level includes a spacious kitchen, separate dining and living room with fireplace as well as family room, a private patio, and washer dryer. A large 2 car garage with additional unfinished basement provides ample storage and/or a flex area for a home gym or quiet office. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, a main bath, and natural light filled master bedroom with ensuite bath and expansive walk in closet.

Minutes to downtown Bellevue, Redmond, Microsoft, and Bellevue College and conveniently located just off of I-90 for a quick commute to downtown Seattle.

Water/sewer is included in the rent.
Please contact A'isha Davis at 425.429.8408 for more information or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4150168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5129 164th AVE SE #22 have any available units?
5129 164th AVE SE #22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 5129 164th AVE SE #22 have?
Some of 5129 164th AVE SE #22's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5129 164th AVE SE #22 currently offering any rent specials?
5129 164th AVE SE #22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 164th AVE SE #22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5129 164th AVE SE #22 is pet friendly.
Does 5129 164th AVE SE #22 offer parking?
Yes, 5129 164th AVE SE #22 offers parking.
Does 5129 164th AVE SE #22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5129 164th AVE SE #22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 164th AVE SE #22 have a pool?
No, 5129 164th AVE SE #22 does not have a pool.
Does 5129 164th AVE SE #22 have accessible units?
No, 5129 164th AVE SE #22 does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 164th AVE SE #22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5129 164th AVE SE #22 does not have units with dishwashers.
