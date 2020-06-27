500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311

Amenities

Bellevue Towers, Eco-Luxury high rise 1470 SQFT 1 bdrm/1.5 bath condo. Great floor plan w/panoramic lake Washington and Seattle city view. Rarely available 1 bdrm! Slab granite counter/backsplash. Wood floors, custom designed cabinets. Balcony w/gas outlet for BBQ. Washer/Dryer. Includes one parking space! Bldg Amenities: 24 hr concierge, fitness, spa, dining rm w/kitchen, great room, movie theater, 2 guest suites. Purple Cafe/Wine Bar, Lot 3 Restaurants & Potbelly. Walking distance to most all. Features: -- Amenities: Cable TV, Deck, Dog Run, Gas Available, Gated Entry, Hot Tub/Spa ? Schools: District: Bellevue, Elementary: Enatai Elem, Junior: Chinook Mid, Senior: Bellevue High First/last/deposit ($3000) + $400 move in fee. Tenants pay electricity/gas. No smoking. Cats are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $50 pet rent. Available now! Please email pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity