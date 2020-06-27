All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:49 PM

500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311

500 106th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Downtown Bellvue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

500 106th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Bellevue Towers, Eco-Luxury high rise 1470 SQFT 1 bdrm/1.5 bath condo. Great floor plan w/panoramic lake Washington and Seattle city view. Rarely available 1 bdrm! Slab granite counter/backsplash. Wood floors, custom designed cabinets. Balcony w/gas outlet for BBQ. Washer/Dryer. Includes one parking space! Bldg Amenities: 24 hr concierge, fitness, spa, dining rm w/kitchen, great room, movie theater, 2 guest suites. Purple Cafe/Wine Bar, Lot 3 Restaurants & Potbelly. Walking distance to most all. Features: -- Amenities: Cable TV, Deck, Dog Run, Gas Available, Gated Entry, Hot Tub/Spa ? Schools: District: Bellevue, Elementary: Enatai Elem, Junior: Chinook Mid, Senior: Bellevue High First/last/deposit ($3000) + $400 move in fee. Tenants pay electricity/gas. No smoking. Cats are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $50 pet rent. Available now! Please email pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311 have any available units?
500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311 have?
Some of 500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311 currently offering any rent specials?
500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311 pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311 is pet friendly.
Does 500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311 offer parking?
Yes, 500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311 offers parking.
Does 500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311 have a pool?
No, 500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311 does not have a pool.
Does 500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311 have accessible units?
No, 500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 106th Avenue Northeast - 1, Unit 1311 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle