4856 167th Avenue Southeast

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this impeccable residence in the highly sought after Vuemont Meadows community. Bright and spacious this 3870 sq ft home rests on a large private lot. It features newer hardwood floors throughout, a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and two full beautiful baths and two half baths with high end finishes. The luxurious master suite is complete with a fireplace and a walk-in closet. A large deck is the perfect space for entertaining and grilling with a plumbed in gas BBQ! Finally, a 3 car garage and tons of storage are ready to handle a full house. The home has been well maintained, professionally cleaned and is ready for move in today!



**Furniture not included*

Easy access to I-90 & walking distance to Cougar Ridge El & Lakemont shopping center.



Pets allowed, $50/moth pet rent. No Pet Deposit. 30 lb weight limit and 2 pet maximum.



Application fee $40. Every person on lease over the age of 18 must apply.



*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************



All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:



Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement



Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record



Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.



**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com