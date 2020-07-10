All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 4856 167th Avenue Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
4856 167th Avenue Southeast
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:55 AM

4856 167th Avenue Southeast

4856 167th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4856 167th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this impeccable residence in the highly sought after Vuemont Meadows community. Bright and spacious this 3870 sq ft home rests on a large private lot. It features newer hardwood floors throughout, a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and two full beautiful baths and two half baths with high end finishes. The luxurious master suite is complete with a fireplace and a walk-in closet. A large deck is the perfect space for entertaining and grilling with a plumbed in gas BBQ! Finally, a 3 car garage and tons of storage are ready to handle a full house. The home has been well maintained, professionally cleaned and is ready for move in today!

**Furniture not included*
Easy access to I-90 & walking distance to Cougar Ridge El & Lakemont shopping center.

Pets allowed, $50/moth pet rent. No Pet Deposit. 30 lb weight limit and 2 pet maximum.

Application fee $40. Every person on lease over the age of 18 must apply.

*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************

All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:

Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement

Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record

Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.

**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4856 167th Avenue Southeast have any available units?
4856 167th Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4856 167th Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 4856 167th Avenue Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4856 167th Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
4856 167th Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4856 167th Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4856 167th Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 4856 167th Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 4856 167th Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 4856 167th Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4856 167th Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4856 167th Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 4856 167th Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 4856 167th Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 4856 167th Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4856 167th Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4856 167th Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place
Bellevue, WA 98004
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle