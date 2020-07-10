All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 4813 158th Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
4813 158th Avenue SE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

4813 158th Avenue SE

4813 158th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4813 158th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Contemporary 3BR + Den 2.5BA home located in Horizon Crest neighborhood - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.co/ayab4
Alternatively, please fill out a Contact Form and we will reach out with scheduling instructions.

This NW contemporary home located in Horizon Crest neighborhood features 3 Bedrooms + Den 2.5 Baths with huge daylight basement. Spacious living room has vaulted ceiling with skylights for maximum natural lighting and a slider to a private deck with territorial & mountain views! Enjoy the dual fireplace in the living room & dining room with another deck off back for private entertaining. Master suite on main floor features a luxurious master bath. Large finished basement has a full bath, extra bedrooms and a wood burning stove. Utility room with washer/dryer. Newer paint, carpeting and hardwood flooring throughout home. 2 car garage with remote access. Great location! Desirable Bellevue schools, easy commute to I-90 & I-405 and shopping. Pets, case by case.

COMMUNITY NAME: Horizon Crest

YEAR BUILT: 1979

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Eastgate | Middle/Jr High: Tillicum | High: Newport

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
2 Car Garage

HEATING
Gas Forced Air

UTILITIES INCLUDED
None

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2,895.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY Pets Accepted | Case by Case
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
Pet is possible with prior approval
Pet must be over 2 years old
Pet must neutered or spayed
Pet must be and under 30lbs
No aggressive breeds
Other restrictions may apply
Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

(RLNE5820971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 158th Avenue SE have any available units?
4813 158th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4813 158th Avenue SE have?
Some of 4813 158th Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 158th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
4813 158th Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 158th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4813 158th Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 4813 158th Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 4813 158th Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 4813 158th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4813 158th Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 158th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 4813 158th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 4813 158th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 4813 158th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 158th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4813 158th Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle