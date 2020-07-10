4813 158th Avenue SE

Amenities

Contemporary 3BR + Den 2.5BA home located in Horizon Crest neighborhood - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.co/ayab4

This NW contemporary home located in Horizon Crest neighborhood features 3 Bedrooms + Den 2.5 Baths with huge daylight basement. Spacious living room has vaulted ceiling with skylights for maximum natural lighting and a slider to a private deck with territorial & mountain views! Enjoy the dual fireplace in the living room & dining room with another deck off back for private entertaining. Master suite on main floor features a luxurious master bath. Large finished basement has a full bath, extra bedrooms and a wood burning stove. Utility room with washer/dryer. Newer paint, carpeting and hardwood flooring throughout home. 2 car garage with remote access. Great location! Desirable Bellevue schools, easy commute to I-90 & I-405 and shopping. Pets, case by case.



COMMUNITY NAME: Horizon Crest



YEAR BUILT: 1979



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Eastgate | Middle/Jr High: Tillicum | High: Newport



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

2 Car Garage



HEATING

Gas Forced Air



UTILITIES INCLUDED

None



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2,895.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY Pets Accepted | Case by Case

IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:

Pet is possible with prior approval

Pet must be over 2 years old

Pet must neutered or spayed

Pet must be and under 30lbs

No aggressive breeds

Other restrictions may apply

Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.

Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.



