4813 158th Avenue SE

This NW contemporary home located in Horizon Crest neighborhood features 3 Bedrooms + Den 2.5 Baths with huge daylight basement. Spacious living room has vaulted ceiling with skylights for maximum natural lighting and a slider to a private deck with territorial & mountain views! Enjoy the dual fireplace in the living room & dining room with another deck off back for private entertaining. Master suite on main floor features a luxurious master bath. Large finished basement has a full bath, extra bedrooms and a wood burning stove. Utility room with washer/dryer. Newer paint, carpeting and hardwood flooring throughout home. 2 car garage with remote access. Great location! Desirable Bellevue schools, easy commute to I-90 & I-405 and shopping. Pets, case by case.
COMMUNITY NAME: Horizon Crest
YEAR BUILT: 1979
SCHOOLS
Elementary: Eastgate | Middle/Jr High: Tillicum | High: Newport
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer
PARKING
2 Car Garage
HEATING
Gas Forced Air
UTILITIES INCLUDED
None
LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2,895.00 plus a non-refundable fee of $250.00. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY Pets Accepted | Case by Case
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
Pet is possible with prior approval
Pet must be over 2 years old
Pet must neutered or spayed
Pet must be and under 30lbs
No aggressive breeds
Other restrictions may apply
Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.
