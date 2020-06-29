4641 121st Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pet friendly

Newport Hills Rental - Welcome to Newport Hills. Home features four bedrooms and an office. Family room attached to a formal dining. Additional living room with fireplace. Beautiful hardwood floors. Kitchen with updated appliances and granite countertops. Home backs up to a Greenbelt. Secluded back yard with basketball hoop. Quiet neighborhood. Award winning schools nearby. Close commute to downtown Bellevue and easy access to I-405 and I-90. Schedule your appointment to view this wonderful property today.



To apply go to: https://reintl.appfolio.com/listings



No Cats Allowed



