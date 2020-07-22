All apartments in Bellevue
4634 175TH AVE SE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

4634 175TH AVE SE

4634 175th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4634 175th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
SHORT TERM THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020 $3900 - SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020-UNFURNISHED/ Former tenant willing to pay $900 a month reward rental rate. You'll be swept away with lake and mountain views. Interior detail with the most upscale quality you can find. Coveted Sky Mountain Lakemont area. 1/4 acre of lush landscaping Remodeled kitchen with slab granite, wolf range, and hardwood floors. Spacious master bedroom with updated masterbath. Finished basement with study/office room. Noteworthy features include wooden flooring throughout, chef style kitchen, formal dining, wet bar, spacious bedrooms, trex deck, hot tub, and a 3 car garage. Lease available 03/20-06/20 *THIS PROPERTY IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR A LONG TERM LEASE.

(RLNE5554227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4634 175TH AVE SE have any available units?
4634 175TH AVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4634 175TH AVE SE have?
Some of 4634 175TH AVE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4634 175TH AVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
4634 175TH AVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4634 175TH AVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 4634 175TH AVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 4634 175TH AVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 4634 175TH AVE SE offers parking.
Does 4634 175TH AVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4634 175TH AVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4634 175TH AVE SE have a pool?
No, 4634 175TH AVE SE does not have a pool.
Does 4634 175TH AVE SE have accessible units?
No, 4634 175TH AVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4634 175TH AVE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4634 175TH AVE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
