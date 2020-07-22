4634 175TH AVE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

SHORT TERM THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020 $3900 - SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020-UNFURNISHED/ Former tenant willing to pay $900 a month reward rental rate. You'll be swept away with lake and mountain views. Interior detail with the most upscale quality you can find. Coveted Sky Mountain Lakemont area. 1/4 acre of lush landscaping Remodeled kitchen with slab granite, wolf range, and hardwood floors. Spacious master bedroom with updated masterbath. Finished basement with study/office room. Noteworthy features include wooden flooring throughout, chef style kitchen, formal dining, wet bar, spacious bedrooms, trex deck, hot tub, and a 3 car garage. Lease available 03/20-06/20 *THIS PROPERTY IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR A LONG TERM LEASE.



(RLNE5554227)