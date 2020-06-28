4609 158th Ave SE

Amenities

This large, split-level home is situated in a great neighborhood in Bellevue overlooking Eastgate and Factoria. The central location provides easy access to I-405, I-90, Seattle, and points north and south. Shopping is very close by and the house is served by the highly sought after Newport High School.



Inside is a large living room adjoined by a dining room. a double fireplace between the living room and the upstairs family room provides an air of elegance while also providing ambiance while entertaining.



Off the dining room is a sliding glass door that goes out to a large deck with plenty of sun (when we get sun!). A patio extends along the back of the house and a basketball hoop at the end will give your children hours of enjoyment (while possibly improving their jump shot!).



The kitchen has Corian counter tops and the numerous cabinets have been upgraded nicely. You'll enjoy the hardwood floors (in both the kitchen and dining room) while cooking on the gas range.



Down the hall are 3 good-size bedrooms. Two are served by a full, tiled bath while the master suite has a private 3/4 bath. The house is wired with a security alarm and also has an electronic, setback thermostat.



Downstairs is the 4th bedroom and another large family room, along with another 1/2 bath. This area could make a great spot for a teenager, office, hobby area, or other resident wanting some private space. The 2-car garage is at the bottom of the stairs.



The front yard is nicely landscaped. The backyard less so.



Other amenities include: over-range microwave; disposal; dishwasher; washer/dryer; cable ready; gas, forced-air furnace; gas DHW heater. No a/c.



Terms: 10-month lease $2,500 security deposit. $400 admin fee. $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. Pets <25# OK with $250 Bump in security deposit & $35 per/pet Rent. (No fenced yard.) No smoking. Renters insurance required, Tenant will be responsible for paying for professional landscaper to come out twice a year (Spring and Fall) to clean up the yard.