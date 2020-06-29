4201 120th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Great Home For Rent - Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. Simply one of the best close up views in Bellevue! Privacy+proximity! Just above Newport Shores. Extremely private Cape Cod charmer proudly situated on the rim. French doors from all major living areas, including main floor master suite with huge walk-in closet/luxury bath, open to a stunning 180-degree view deck. Enter an arched gate to a sunlit courtyard landscaped with pavers and perennial color. 3240 sqft of charm inside and 21,080 sqft outside! Warm, inviting, open, light-filled. Perfect 3-bedroom daylight rambler for casual NW living. This home is ideally located just off I-405 at Exit 10 with a breathtaking view of Lake Washington above Newport Shores. Bellevue School District. Newport Heights Elementary School. Tyee Middle School. Newport High School. Driving Directions: Take Exit 10 off 405. Go West to first right (120th Ave SE) head uphill to Greenwich Crest- home on left on the rim (across from SE 42nd St). No smoking. Pets on a case by case basis, A $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee would be collected PER PET. 40-dollar application fee. Tenants responsible for all utility.



