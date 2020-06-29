All apartments in Bellevue
Bellevue, WA
4201 120th Ave SE
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

4201 120th Ave SE

4201 120th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4201 120th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Great Home For Rent - Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. Simply one of the best close up views in Bellevue! Privacy+proximity! Just above Newport Shores. Extremely private Cape Cod charmer proudly situated on the rim. French doors from all major living areas, including main floor master suite with huge walk-in closet/luxury bath, open to a stunning 180-degree view deck. Enter an arched gate to a sunlit courtyard landscaped with pavers and perennial color. 3240 sqft of charm inside and 21,080 sqft outside! Warm, inviting, open, light-filled. Perfect 3-bedroom daylight rambler for casual NW living. This home is ideally located just off I-405 at Exit 10 with a breathtaking view of Lake Washington above Newport Shores. Bellevue School District. Newport Heights Elementary School. Tyee Middle School. Newport High School. Driving Directions: Take Exit 10 off 405. Go West to first right (120th Ave SE) head uphill to Greenwich Crest- home on left on the rim (across from SE 42nd St). No smoking. Pets on a case by case basis, A $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee would be collected PER PET. 40-dollar application fee. Tenants responsible for all utility.

(RLNE5557104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 120th Ave SE have any available units?
4201 120th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 120th Ave SE have?
Some of 4201 120th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 120th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
4201 120th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 120th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 120th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 4201 120th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 4201 120th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 4201 120th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 120th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 120th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 4201 120th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 4201 120th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 4201 120th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 120th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 120th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
