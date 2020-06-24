All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 3921 108th Ave NE A101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
3921 108th Ave NE A101
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:53 PM

3921 108th Ave NE A101

3921 108th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northwest Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3921 108th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Peaceful 2x1.5 in Bellevue with Huge Private Deck! - Property Id: 100978

Looking to escape the hustle and bustle, but still have the city on your doorstep?

Located on Bellevue's beautiful greenbelt, this condo strikes the perfect balance between serenity and convenience.
Moments after your busy commute, you can park your car in either of your TWO reserved parking spaces, and relax on your private sun deck!

Just minutes from downtown Bellevue, Microsoft, and the Google campus, this 1,054 square foot condo is a commuter's dream.

Unit Features:
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1.5 Bathrooms
- 2 Parking Spots
- 2 Outdoor Storage Closets
- Full Kitchen
- In Unit Washer and Dryer
- Hardwood Floors
- Wood Fireplace
- Huge Outdoor Entertainment Area

Location:
- 2 Minutes from 520
- 4 Minutes to Google campus
- 5 Minutes to Downtown Bellevue
- 8 Minutes to Microsoft Headquarters
- 15 minutes to UW / Seattle
- Lake Washington School District

If you are a considerate professional or family, message ASAP, because we only have one unit available!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100978
Property Id 100978

(RLNE5654736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 108th Ave NE A101 have any available units?
3921 108th Ave NE A101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 108th Ave NE A101 have?
Some of 3921 108th Ave NE A101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 108th Ave NE A101 currently offering any rent specials?
3921 108th Ave NE A101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 108th Ave NE A101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 108th Ave NE A101 is pet friendly.
Does 3921 108th Ave NE A101 offer parking?
Yes, 3921 108th Ave NE A101 offers parking.
Does 3921 108th Ave NE A101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3921 108th Ave NE A101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 108th Ave NE A101 have a pool?
No, 3921 108th Ave NE A101 does not have a pool.
Does 3921 108th Ave NE A101 have accessible units?
No, 3921 108th Ave NE A101 does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 108th Ave NE A101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 108th Ave NE A101 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
888 Apartments Bellevue
888 108th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle