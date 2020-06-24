3921 108th Ave NE A101

Amenities

Peaceful 2x1.5 in Bellevue with Huge Private Deck! - Property Id: 100978



Looking to escape the hustle and bustle, but still have the city on your doorstep?



Located on Bellevue's beautiful greenbelt, this condo strikes the perfect balance between serenity and convenience.

Moments after your busy commute, you can park your car in either of your TWO reserved parking spaces, and relax on your private sun deck!



Just minutes from downtown Bellevue, Microsoft, and the Google campus, this 1,054 square foot condo is a commuter's dream.



Unit Features:

- 2 Bedrooms

- 1.5 Bathrooms

- 2 Parking Spots

- 2 Outdoor Storage Closets

- Full Kitchen

- In Unit Washer and Dryer

- Hardwood Floors

- Wood Fireplace

- Huge Outdoor Entertainment Area



Location:

- 2 Minutes from 520

- 4 Minutes to Google campus

- 5 Minutes to Downtown Bellevue

- 8 Minutes to Microsoft Headquarters

- 15 minutes to UW / Seattle

- Lake Washington School District



If you are a considerate professional or family, message ASAP, because we only have one unit available!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100978

