3720 131st Ave. NE

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage media room pet friendly

Luxury Home in Private Park Like Setting - Beautiful Luxury Home in Park Like Setting,New outdoor living area updates this unique luxury home. Large 3 car garage, separate office with own entry. High-end upgrades, SS appliances, cherry wood cabinetry, luxury walk-in shower in master bath with wet bar-, Family/ entertaining room with separate kitchen area-, 2 dish washers & luxury walk-in closets,media room,40-yr roof, Brazilian cherry hardwood floor & granite/slate/tiles. Circular driveway 38,512 lot. Many hiking, horse riding trails. Cherry Crest Elementary School. Enjoy the tranquilty as you can hear horses from your deck-Nestled in the Woods - it feels like you are on vacation.. yet in the middle of Bellevue -just a couple miles from Downtown.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4395061)