Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
3009 127th pl se
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3009 127th pl se

3009 127th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3009 127th Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Bellevue Factoria - Property Id: 95743

Open floor plan and 14 foot vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom.

Recently updated - new flooring on both floors, new shower, new paint, new range hood and new refrigerator.

$1850/month, 12 - month lease;

Rent includes 1 covered parking and AND Water/garbage/sewer;
Full size washer and dryer in Home.

Excellent location, commuter's dream:

3 minutes to Factoria Mall, Target, Nordstrom Rack and T-mobile.
6 minutes to Downtown Bellevue.
15 minutes to Downtown Seattle.
1 minute to I-90W, close to I-405 & SR-520; Near Microsoft and Boeing;

Minutes to top-rated Newport Elementary and High School

No smoking; NO pets

Application Fees: $50/person, Non-refundable
$700 security deposit ($200 non-refundable cleaning fee) + First AND Last Month Rent

Unit Available to show on weekends by appointments.

Keywords: Bellevue, BCC, T-Mobile, Nordstrom Rack, kirkland, Bellevue square, Downtown, Seattle, Microsoft, Boeing, Bellevue School District, Newport Elementary and High School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95743
Property Id 95743

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4641960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

