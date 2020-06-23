3009 127th pl se

Amenities

2 Bedroom Townhouse in Bellevue Factoria - Property Id: 95743



Open floor plan and 14 foot vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom.



Recently updated - new flooring on both floors, new shower, new paint, new range hood and new refrigerator.



$1850/month, 12 - month lease;



Rent includes 1 covered parking and AND Water/garbage/sewer;

Full size washer and dryer in Home.



Excellent location, commuter's dream:



3 minutes to Factoria Mall, Target, Nordstrom Rack and T-mobile.

6 minutes to Downtown Bellevue.

15 minutes to Downtown Seattle.

1 minute to I-90W, close to I-405 & SR-520; Near Microsoft and Boeing;



Minutes to top-rated Newport Elementary and High School



No smoking; NO pets



Application Fees: $50/person, Non-refundable

$700 security deposit ($200 non-refundable cleaning fee) + First AND Last Month Rent



Unit Available to show on weekends by appointments.



