2821 107th Ave Ne

1760 sq ft, 3+ bedroom/1.75 bath, single family home in the heart of downtown Bellevue in Clyde Hill area. Large private fenced backyard for entertaining.



New roof, fresh coat of paint inside and out, new flooring, new furnace, new stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer.



Award Winning Clyde Hill elementary, Chinook Middle and Bellevue High School.



What more can you ask for only $3150/mo to live in a $1.3MM+ home!!! Require 1st/last month and $2K security deposit to move in.



No pets.



Move in ready now.



Don't miss this opportunity.