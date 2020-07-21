All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:31 AM

2821 107th Ave Ne

2821 107th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2821 107th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
1760 sq ft, 3+ bedroom/1.75 bath, single family home in the heart of downtown Bellevue in Clyde Hill area. Large private fenced backyard for entertaining.

New roof, fresh coat of paint inside and out, new flooring, new furnace, new stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer.

Award Winning Clyde Hill elementary, Chinook Middle and Bellevue High School.

What more can you ask for only $3150/mo to live in a $1.3MM+ home!!! Require 1st/last month and $2K security deposit to move in.

No pets.

Move in ready now.

Don't miss this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 107th Ave Ne have any available units?
2821 107th Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 107th Ave Ne have?
Some of 2821 107th Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 107th Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
2821 107th Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 107th Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 2821 107th Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 2821 107th Ave Ne offer parking?
No, 2821 107th Ave Ne does not offer parking.
Does 2821 107th Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2821 107th Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 107th Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 2821 107th Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 2821 107th Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 2821 107th Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 107th Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 107th Ave Ne has units with dishwashers.
