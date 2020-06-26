2730 118th Ave SE 11-202

Amenities

Remodeled Bellevue Condo -



Completely remodeled Mercer Park Condo located in Bellevue. This 2 bedroom, 2-bath condo features a deck, single car garage with a remote and in-unit washer and dryer. There is a wood-burning fireplace. Complex features a clubhouse that has a gym and sauna. W/S/G are all included. Easy access to 90 and 405. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $5,800 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



