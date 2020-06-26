All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

2730 118th Ave SE 11-202

2730 118th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

2730 118th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98005
West Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Remodeled Bellevue Condo -

Completely remodeled Mercer Park Condo located in Bellevue. This 2 bedroom, 2-bath condo features a deck, single car garage with a remote and in-unit washer and dryer. There is a wood-burning fireplace. Complex features a clubhouse that has a gym and sauna. W/S/G are all included. Easy access to 90 and 405. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $5,800 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE1881748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 118th Ave SE 11-202 have any available units?
2730 118th Ave SE 11-202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 118th Ave SE 11-202 have?
Some of 2730 118th Ave SE 11-202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 118th Ave SE 11-202 currently offering any rent specials?
2730 118th Ave SE 11-202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 118th Ave SE 11-202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2730 118th Ave SE 11-202 is pet friendly.
Does 2730 118th Ave SE 11-202 offer parking?
Yes, 2730 118th Ave SE 11-202 offers parking.
Does 2730 118th Ave SE 11-202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2730 118th Ave SE 11-202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 118th Ave SE 11-202 have a pool?
No, 2730 118th Ave SE 11-202 does not have a pool.
Does 2730 118th Ave SE 11-202 have accessible units?
No, 2730 118th Ave SE 11-202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 118th Ave SE 11-202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 118th Ave SE 11-202 does not have units with dishwashers.
