2626 129th Ave SE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool tennis court bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautifully Updated Bellevue Home - Built for entertaining, the spacious light & airy updated kitchen is the heart of the home. The open floor plan connects formal and informal living with easy flow to the expansive deck and a covered barbecue area for indoor/outdoor entertaining. There is plenty of extra space with a Rec Room, Bonus Room & Workshop. Enjoy trails, 2 pools, parks, play equipment & tennis courts. Award winning Bellevue Schools. Easy access to the excitement of the city.



Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 06/19/2020



#2055



(RLNE4932713)