Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:07 PM

2613 124th Pl NE

2613 124th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2613 124th Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
Bridle Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Entertain guests and yourself in this stunning and very private executive home built just south of Bridal Trails on over a half acre at the junction of I-405 and Hwy. 520. With easy freeway access, you'll be just minutes from Microsoft, downtown Bellevue and Seattle, and points north, south, and east. Views of the Bellevue skyline are visible from just about all rooms! There are no houses around for an incredible level of privacy for a home this close in.

This home boats six different levels to give you the design freedom to create mini-ambiances. Enter the main level to a tile foyer that leads to the formal living room with its stone fireplace and 2 large picture windows overlooking the fenced lawn below. A door leads out to the multi-level deck in the back. The double-car garage is quietly accessed from this floor. It is extra-wide, with automatic openers and shelving.

The next level has a powder room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen has all-stainless appliances, including: side-by-side fridge with water/ice, glasstop range, dishwasher, & microwave. It has a beautiful hardwood floor and plenty of cabinetry. A glass door and windows look out over the deck, hot tub, and backyard.

At the top of the next set of stairs is a landing for play or office, and two large bedrooms with custom closet storage. Both bedrooms enjoy views of downtown Bellevue. Another short flight up finds you at the top level and a full bath with tile surround serving the two bedrooms. A stackable washer/dryer serves the two bedrooms and master so no lugging clothes around.

The master suite is off the top level and features an over-sized bedroom with 3/4 bath. The bath is roomy with a tile shower. The largest walk-in closet you have ever seen is off the bedroom, and a portable air conditioner has been installed in it to keep the upstairs cool those 3 weeks in Seattle that we need it.

Back to the main level and downstairs to the basement you will find a family room with another 3/4 bath. Off this room is a hobby room with built-in desk. Washer/dryer hook-ups are around the corner in this room. Down the hall is a storage room for holiday decorations, wine, canning, or ? At the end of the hall is the over-sized 4th bedroom. The whole set-up downstairs with bedroom, bath, and laundry room would be perfect for that individual seeking their own space.

Other amenities: security alarm; vinyl windows; garbage disposal; fenced yard; wisteria arbor; terraces; 2x6 construction.

Terms: 10-month lease. $3,500 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking. Pets OK with $35/mo. bump in rent & $300 bump in security deposit. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement reserves this property exclusively for you so no one else can rent it from under you. This home will not last long!!

Keywords: Google, Amazon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 124th Pl NE have any available units?
2613 124th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 124th Pl NE have?
Some of 2613 124th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 124th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
2613 124th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 124th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 124th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 2613 124th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 2613 124th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 2613 124th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2613 124th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 124th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 2613 124th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 2613 124th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 2613 124th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 124th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 124th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
