Live on the eastern shores of Lake Washington in the beautiful Beaux Arts community! Enjoy views of Lake Washington, Seattle, and the Olympic Mountains from 100' of low bank waterfront. Minutes to DT Bellevue w/ easy access to DT Seattle via I-405, I-90, and WA-520 freeways. Vaulted ceilings, new carpet, stained concrete floor, updated furnace, plumbing, and electrical. Rec room downstairs w/ closet. Very convenient to shopping, amenities, and in the Bellevue SD. By appointment only!