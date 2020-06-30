All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

2473 132nd Ave SE

2473 132nd Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

2473 132nd Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Detached Townhome 3 bed 2.5 bath full of light! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/6d464fc01b

Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath two story with almost 2000 sq ft. of living space. Well appointed kitchen, dining and living rooms connect under two stories of natural window light in front of a cozy fire. Make the loft your office, study, craft area or whatever you fancy. Almost no yard work unless you love a small garden and fruit trees. 2 car garage. Woodridge Neighborhood of Bellevue & close to Factoria. Many commute routes, limitless dining, shopping and entertainment.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5474601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2473 132nd Ave SE have any available units?
2473 132nd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 2473 132nd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2473 132nd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2473 132nd Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2473 132nd Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 2473 132nd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 2473 132nd Ave SE offers parking.
Does 2473 132nd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2473 132nd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2473 132nd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2473 132nd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2473 132nd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2473 132nd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2473 132nd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2473 132nd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2473 132nd Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2473 132nd Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

