2473 132nd Ave SE

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Detached Townhome 3 bed 2.5 bath full of light! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/6d464fc01b



Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath two story with almost 2000 sq ft. of living space. Well appointed kitchen, dining and living rooms connect under two stories of natural window light in front of a cozy fire. Make the loft your office, study, craft area or whatever you fancy. Almost no yard work unless you love a small garden and fruit trees. 2 car garage. Woodridge Neighborhood of Bellevue & close to Factoria. Many commute routes, limitless dining, shopping and entertainment.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5474601)