2427 138th Ave SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Bellevue Four Bedroom in Quiet Neighborhood - Completely updated mid-century 4 bedrooms split level. New paint inside & out. Granite counters with stainless appliances in the kitchen, quartz counters in the baths. Newly refinished original oak flooring in the living room. Gas forced air heat. New low maintenance, fully permitted deck located off the kitchen. Nearly 200 sq ft extra basement room has possibilities as an office, or even a 5th bedroom. Large rec room area waiting for your home theater. One car garage.



No pet and no smoking, one year lease. Fill out an online guest card for a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3842091)