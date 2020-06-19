All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:12 AM

2427 138th Ave SE

2427 138th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2427 138th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98005
West Lake Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Bellevue Four Bedroom in Quiet Neighborhood - Completely updated mid-century 4 bedrooms split level. New paint inside & out. Granite counters with stainless appliances in the kitchen, quartz counters in the baths. Newly refinished original oak flooring in the living room. Gas forced air heat. New low maintenance, fully permitted deck located off the kitchen. Nearly 200 sq ft extra basement room has possibilities as an office, or even a 5th bedroom. Large rec room area waiting for your home theater. One car garage.

No pet and no smoking, one year lease. Fill out an online guest card for a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3842091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 138th Ave SE have any available units?
2427 138th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 138th Ave SE have?
Some of 2427 138th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 138th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2427 138th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 138th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 2427 138th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 2427 138th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 2427 138th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 2427 138th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 138th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 138th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2427 138th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2427 138th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2427 138th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 138th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2427 138th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
