Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:03 AM

2404 165th Pl NE

2404 165th Place Northeast · (206) 225-2243
Location

2404 165th Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2404 165th Pl NE · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2404 165th Pl NE Available 04/10/20 Microsoft commute with no freeway! - *360 Tour Walk-Through* https://view.ricohtours.com/55d67c45-7f79-47dd-bd56-0bbf149a56af/

This beautiful updated Bellevue rambler located at the end of quiet cul-de-sac offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths & over 1,470 sq. ft. of living space, all on a large 7,140 sq. ft. lot. Newly updated flooring, kitchen cabinets and counters make this house appear almost new. You are within walking distance to both the Elementary and Sr. High School and blocks from Ivanhoe Park. Easy access to 520 & I-90 makes every destination on the Eastside convenient: Lake Samm, Marymoor Park,Willows Run Golf ...if you have been waiting its time to come inside!

Small pets are allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 04/10/2020

#2029

(RLNE4743133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 165th Pl NE have any available units?
2404 165th Pl NE has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 2404 165th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
2404 165th Pl NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 165th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 165th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 2404 165th Pl NE offer parking?
No, 2404 165th Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 2404 165th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 165th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 165th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 2404 165th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 2404 165th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 2404 165th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 165th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 165th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2404 165th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2404 165th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
