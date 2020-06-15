Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2404 165th Pl NE Available 04/10/20 Microsoft commute with no freeway! - *360 Tour Walk-Through* https://view.ricohtours.com/55d67c45-7f79-47dd-bd56-0bbf149a56af/



This beautiful updated Bellevue rambler located at the end of quiet cul-de-sac offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths & over 1,470 sq. ft. of living space, all on a large 7,140 sq. ft. lot. Newly updated flooring, kitchen cabinets and counters make this house appear almost new. You are within walking distance to both the Elementary and Sr. High School and blocks from Ivanhoe Park. Easy access to 520 & I-90 makes every destination on the Eastside convenient: Lake Samm, Marymoor Park,Willows Run Golf ...if you have been waiting its time to come inside!



Small pets are allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 04/10/2020



