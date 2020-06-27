219 152nd PL SE

Amenities

* Open concept remodeled home in Bellevue, just few steps to Park/Hiking trails, Blueberry farm and Larsen lake. Nice quiet neighborhood.

* 10 minutes walk to shopping areas (restaurants, groceries, Starbucks at Kelsey Creek shopping ), Library and Swim club.

* Bus-stops nearby. Easy access to I-520, I-90, I-405.

* Stainless steel appliances, newer laundry sets, remodeled bathrooms.

* New entertainment deck off dining room has views of scenic greenbelt property.

* 3 bedrooms upstairs. 2 bedrooms downstairs.

* Downstairs has large family room/rec room with wetbar/second kitchen area and slider leading to patio & yard.

* Fully Fenced backyard great for mini soccer games or playing catch and great for kids.

* Carport

* Bellevue schools district: Sammamish senior highschool, Oddle Middle school, Lake Hills Elementary

* No Pet & No Smoking please



Please email bellevuehouserentals@gmail.com for viewing/questions

(please don't disturb current tenant)

No Pets Allowed



