Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

219 152nd PL SE

219 152nd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

219 152nd Place Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Remodeled Home at Bellevue - Property Id: 136539

* Open concept remodeled home in Bellevue, just few steps to Park/Hiking trails, Blueberry farm and Larsen lake. Nice quiet neighborhood.
* 10 minutes walk to shopping areas (restaurants, groceries, Starbucks at Kelsey Creek shopping ), Library and Swim club.
* Bus-stops nearby. Easy access to I-520, I-90, I-405.
* Stainless steel appliances, newer laundry sets, remodeled bathrooms.
* New entertainment deck off dining room has views of scenic greenbelt property.
* 3 bedrooms upstairs. 2 bedrooms downstairs.
* Downstairs has large family room/rec room with wetbar/second kitchen area and slider leading to patio & yard.
* Fully Fenced backyard great for mini soccer games or playing catch and great for kids.
* Carport
* Bellevue schools district: Sammamish senior highschool, Oddle Middle school, Lake Hills Elementary
* No Pet & No Smoking please

Please email bellevuehouserentals@gmail.com for viewing/questions
(please don't disturb current tenant)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136539p
Property Id 136539

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5009375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 152nd PL SE have any available units?
219 152nd PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 152nd PL SE have?
Some of 219 152nd PL SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 152nd PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
219 152nd PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 152nd PL SE pet-friendly?
No, 219 152nd PL SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 219 152nd PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 219 152nd PL SE offers parking.
Does 219 152nd PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 152nd PL SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 152nd PL SE have a pool?
Yes, 219 152nd PL SE has a pool.
Does 219 152nd PL SE have accessible units?
No, 219 152nd PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 219 152nd PL SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 152nd PL SE has units with dishwashers.
