219 152nd PL SE

Remodeled Home at Bellevue - Property Id: 136539
* Open concept remodeled home in Bellevue, just few steps to Park/Hiking trails, Blueberry farm and Larsen lake. Nice quiet neighborhood.
* 10 minutes walk to shopping areas (restaurants, groceries, Starbucks at Kelsey Creek shopping ), Library and Swim club.
* Bus-stops nearby. Easy access to I-520, I-90, I-405.
* Stainless steel appliances, newer laundry sets, remodeled bathrooms.
* New entertainment deck off dining room has views of scenic greenbelt property.
* 3 bedrooms upstairs. 2 bedrooms downstairs.
* Downstairs has large family room/rec room with wetbar/second kitchen area and slider leading to patio & yard.
* Fully Fenced backyard great for mini soccer games or playing catch and great for kids.
* Carport
* Bellevue schools district: Sammamish senior highschool, Oddle Middle school, Lake Hills Elementary
* No Pet & No Smoking please
Please email bellevuehouserentals@gmail.com for viewing/questions
(please don't disturb current tenant)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136539p
