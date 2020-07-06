2058 150th Ave SE

Amenities
Bellevue Rambler
Flexible with less than a year lease.
You will definitely love this house:
- Remodeled whole house with all stainless appliances, modern open kitchen, etc. Open floor plan throughout. Large open living areas.
- All in one floor almost 2k square feet Rambler! No stairs.
- Bellevue schools Spriritridge elementary, Tillicum middle school.
- Conveniently located in one of the safest Bellevue neighborhood, near to the stores, parks, greenbelts, bus lines, easy access to i-90 or 520 highways. Steps away from Robinswood park with children playground, tennis center, sport fields, running/jogging tracks, etc, it's like having your own private park!
- Nice FLAT yard to play or bbq
- Big master bed with your own bath, walk in closet
- 2 car garage
- Close to major companies Microsoft, Expedia, T-Mobile, etc
No Pets allowed. Please note that some of the pictures were from previous listing with some staged furniture.
Please do not disturb current tenant. Thank you.
No Pets Allowed
