Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
2058 150th Ave SE
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

2058 150th Ave SE

2058 150th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2058 150th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Bellevue Rambler - Property Id: 160576

Flexible with less than a year lease.

You will definitely love this house:
- Remodeled whole house with all stainless appliances, modern open kitchen, etc. Open floor plan throughout. Large open living areas.
- All in one floor almost 2k square feet Rambler! No stairs.
- Bellevue schools Spriritridge elementary, Tillicum middle school.
- Conveniently located in one of the safest Bellevue neighborhood, near to the stores, parks, greenbelts, bus lines, easy access to i-90 or 520 highways. Steps away from Robinswood park with children playground, tennis center, sport fields, running/jogging tracks, etc, it's like having your own private park!
- Nice FLAT yard to play or bbq
- Big master bed with your own bath, walk in closet
- 2 car garage
- Close to major companies Microsoft, Expedia, T-Mobile, etc

No Pets allowed. Please note that some of the pictures were from previous listing with some staged furniture.

Please do not disturb current tenant. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160576p
Property Id 160576

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5174355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2058 150th Ave SE have any available units?
2058 150th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 2058 150th Ave SE have?
Some of 2058 150th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2058 150th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2058 150th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2058 150th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 2058 150th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 2058 150th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 2058 150th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 2058 150th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2058 150th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2058 150th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2058 150th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2058 150th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2058 150th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2058 150th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2058 150th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

