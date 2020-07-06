2058 150th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage tennis court

Bellevue Rambler - Property Id: 160576



Flexible with less than a year lease.



You will definitely love this house:

- Remodeled whole house with all stainless appliances, modern open kitchen, etc. Open floor plan throughout. Large open living areas.

- All in one floor almost 2k square feet Rambler! No stairs.

- Bellevue schools Spriritridge elementary, Tillicum middle school.

- Conveniently located in one of the safest Bellevue neighborhood, near to the stores, parks, greenbelts, bus lines, easy access to i-90 or 520 highways. Steps away from Robinswood park with children playground, tennis center, sport fields, running/jogging tracks, etc, it's like having your own private park!

- Nice FLAT yard to play or bbq

- Big master bed with your own bath, walk in closet

- 2 car garage

- Close to major companies Microsoft, Expedia, T-Mobile, etc



No Pets allowed. Please note that some of the pictures were from previous listing with some staged furniture.



Please do not disturb current tenant. Thank you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160576p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5174355)