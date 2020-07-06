1927 168th Ave NE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Terrific Tri-Level near Microsoft - Meticulous remodel opened up the floor plan to this remarkable home in the Microsoft area. An inviting tile entry greets you. The large living room features a warm fireplace and plenty of natural light. The spacious kitchen offers granite counters, quality appliances and an eating counter. The beautiful recreation room is 20 x14. Hardwood and tile floors, low voltage canned lighting, gourmet kitchen, great rear yard and a 2 car garage with workbench. Available May 1, 2020 Please check out the Video tour link. If are are interested then request an "in-person" tour.



Minimum 12 month Lease, longer possible



Pets, case by case with extra deposits



To Apply: www.RealtyProsNW.com



See rental criteria for details before applying.

https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud



Tenants are required to pay utilities. Landscaping included in rents



(RLNE5700660)