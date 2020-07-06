1927 168th Ave NE

Amenities
Terrific Tri-Level near Microsoft - Meticulous remodel opened up the floor plan to this remarkable home in the Microsoft area. An inviting tile entry greets you. The large living room features a warm fireplace and plenty of natural light. The spacious kitchen offers granite counters, quality appliances and an eating counter. The beautiful recreation room is 20 x14. Hardwood and tile floors, low voltage canned lighting, gourmet kitchen, great rear yard and a 2 car garage with workbench. Available May 1, 2020 Please check out the Video tour link. If are are interested then request an "in-person" tour.
Minimum 12 month Lease, longer possible
Pets, case by case with extra deposits
To Apply: www.RealtyProsNW.com
See rental criteria for details before applying.
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud
Tenants are required to pay utilities. Landscaping included in rents
(RLNE5700660)