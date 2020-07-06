All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 1927 168th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1927 168th Ave NE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

1927 168th Ave NE

1927 168th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northeast Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1927 168th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Terrific Tri-Level near Microsoft - Meticulous remodel opened up the floor plan to this remarkable home in the Microsoft area. An inviting tile entry greets you. The large living room features a warm fireplace and plenty of natural light. The spacious kitchen offers granite counters, quality appliances and an eating counter. The beautiful recreation room is 20 x14. Hardwood and tile floors, low voltage canned lighting, gourmet kitchen, great rear yard and a 2 car garage with workbench. Available May 1, 2020 Please check out the Video tour link. If are are interested then request an "in-person" tour.

Minimum 12 month Lease, longer possible

Pets, case by case with extra deposits

To Apply: www.RealtyProsNW.com

See rental criteria for details before applying.
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud

Tenants are required to pay utilities. Landscaping included in rents

(RLNE5700660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 168th Ave NE have any available units?
1927 168th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 168th Ave NE have?
Some of 1927 168th Ave NE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 168th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1927 168th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 168th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1927 168th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1927 168th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1927 168th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1927 168th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 168th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 168th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1927 168th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1927 168th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1927 168th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 168th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 168th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Liv
2170 NE Bel Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle