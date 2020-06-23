All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

16860 NE 25th St

16860 Northeast 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16860 Northeast 25th Street, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pristine and spacious 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the vibrant Bellwood East neighborhood. High curb appeal, with fresh exterior paint, new roof and windows, and manicured front lawn.

Interiors are commodious and luxurious, with rich hardwood floors, neutral colored walls with white molding, lots of natural light, and a new water heater and furnace. Upper floor is illuminated by skylights.

Elegant kitchen boasts of honey oak cabinetry. Dishwasher, refrigerator and oven with range hood are available.

The washer and dryer are included in their own utility area with extra space for storage. Heating is by forced air.

Entertain your guests outside on the large deck and in the private fenced in yard.

2 car attached garage plus 2 driveway spaces for parking. Your cat or dog is welcome, too.

Great location! Close to Microsoft and top-rated Highland Middle School.

Pets allowed: cats, dogs

Nearest Parks: Ardmore Park and Ardmore greenbelt

Nearest Bus Lines:
NE 24th St & 169th Ave NE Routes 249, 888 Metro Transit 0.1 miles
NE 24th St & 173rd Ave NE 249, 888, 895 Metro Transit 0.3 miles
164th Ave NE & NE 24th St Routes 226 Metro Transit 0.3 miles

(RLNE4621359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16860 NE 25th St have any available units?
16860 NE 25th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 16860 NE 25th St have?
Some of 16860 NE 25th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16860 NE 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
16860 NE 25th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16860 NE 25th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16860 NE 25th St is pet friendly.
Does 16860 NE 25th St offer parking?
Yes, 16860 NE 25th St does offer parking.
Does 16860 NE 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16860 NE 25th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16860 NE 25th St have a pool?
No, 16860 NE 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 16860 NE 25th St have accessible units?
No, 16860 NE 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 16860 NE 25th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16860 NE 25th St has units with dishwashers.
