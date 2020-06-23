16860 NE 25th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pristine and spacious 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the vibrant Bellwood East neighborhood. High curb appeal, with fresh exterior paint, new roof and windows, and manicured front lawn.



Interiors are commodious and luxurious, with rich hardwood floors, neutral colored walls with white molding, lots of natural light, and a new water heater and furnace. Upper floor is illuminated by skylights.



Elegant kitchen boasts of honey oak cabinetry. Dishwasher, refrigerator and oven with range hood are available.



The washer and dryer are included in their own utility area with extra space for storage. Heating is by forced air.



Entertain your guests outside on the large deck and in the private fenced in yard.



2 car attached garage plus 2 driveway spaces for parking. Your cat or dog is welcome, too.



Great location! Close to Microsoft and top-rated Highland Middle School.



Pets allowed: cats, dogs



Nearest Parks: Ardmore Park and Ardmore greenbelt



Nearest Bus Lines:

NE 24th St & 169th Ave NE Routes 249, 888 Metro Transit 0.1 miles

NE 24th St & 173rd Ave NE 249, 888, 895 Metro Transit 0.3 miles

164th Ave NE & NE 24th St Routes 226 Metro Transit 0.3 miles



(RLNE4621359)