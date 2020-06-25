16828 NE 35th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available NOW!! Fully Remodeled, Beautiful Sun-Filled Home with High Ceilings, Modern Touches, and a Stunning Backyard Getaway! - Welcome Home!!!



You will immediately fall in love with this beautiful home located in a perfectly manicured neighborhood just minutes away from the Microsoft campus in Bellevue, WA. Watch the virtual tour!!



The moment you step in the door you will notice a bright white staircase,vaulted ceilings, glossy hardwoods, beautiful tall custom fireplace, and elegant chandelier, and custom details throughout.



This home has a 2 car garage, 4 huge bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2 fireplaces!! And the entire home was just completed remodeled!! On the main floor you have your living room, dining room, kitchen and formal living room each surrounded with huge windows flooding the entire home with sunlight. You can't miss this modern kitchen built for a chef, with a stainless steel appliance package and quartz counter-tops. On the main floor you also have a half bath, storage closets and a full laundry room + extra cabinetry. Washer and dryer stay!!!



Upstairs are the 4 bedrooms with large closets and plush carpets! Your massive master suite includes a sparkling, private half bath and luxurious vanity with bright lighting. Down the hall you will find your full bath with beautiful finishes and again, extra storage!



Dont forget to step outside into your nature filled, peaceful (fully fenced!) backyard. This backyard patio is stunning!! Your outdoor escape is perfect for BBQ'ing and entertaining! You will absolutely love spending your summers out here!



TOUR TODAY!! Move-in TOMORROW!!



Requirements:

1. Income meets or exceeds 3xs the rent amount

2. No felonies, misdemeanors or open bankruptcies

3. No evictions

4. Good landlord references

5. Good credit

6. 24 month lease

7. Pets are case by case



Call, TEXT or email. Text is the fastest way to reach us!!



-Angelina

Direct: 206-486-4255



(RLNE4857242)