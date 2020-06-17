All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

16622 NE 19th Pl

16622 Northeast 19th Place · (888) 425-9457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16622 Northeast 19th Place, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 16622 NE 19th Pl · Avail. now

$4,175

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Prime Location, 5 Bedrooms - This spacious 1-1/2 story features 4+ bedrooms, with 3 on the main including a large master suite, remodeled full bath, fresh paint. Upper level has an additional 2 bedrooms and bonus room. All bedrooms with walk-in closets, formal living & dining, open kitchen with SS appliances, family room, over sized laundry/ pantry. New deck, covered patio, fenced yard, exterior painted, central air. Double garage with more storage. Available June 15th.

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/nQeyF7FLGHI

Yard care & Pest control provided by landlord
Tenants to pay all utilities
Dog (only) 2 max with extra deposits

To Apply: www.RealtyProsNW.com

See rental criteria for details before applying.
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5845587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16622 NE 19th Pl have any available units?
16622 NE 19th Pl has a unit available for $4,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 16622 NE 19th Pl have?
Some of 16622 NE 19th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16622 NE 19th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16622 NE 19th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16622 NE 19th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 16622 NE 19th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 16622 NE 19th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16622 NE 19th Pl does offer parking.
Does 16622 NE 19th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16622 NE 19th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16622 NE 19th Pl have a pool?
No, 16622 NE 19th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16622 NE 19th Pl have accessible units?
No, 16622 NE 19th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16622 NE 19th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 16622 NE 19th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
