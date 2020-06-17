16622 NE 19th Pl

Amenities
Prime Location, 5 Bedrooms - This spacious 1-1/2 story features 4+ bedrooms, with 3 on the main including a large master suite, remodeled full bath, fresh paint. Upper level has an additional 2 bedrooms and bonus room. All bedrooms with walk-in closets, formal living & dining, open kitchen with SS appliances, family room, over sized laundry/ pantry. New deck, covered patio, fenced yard, exterior painted, central air. Double garage with more storage. Available June 15th.
Video Tour: https://youtu.be/nQeyF7FLGHI
Yard care & Pest control provided by landlord
Tenants to pay all utilities
Dog (only) 2 max with extra deposits
No Cats Allowed
