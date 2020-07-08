All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

16417 NE 16th PL

16417 Northeast 16th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16417 Northeast 16th Place, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Updated Bellevue/Interlake Rambler Home! - NEW NEW NEW 3 bed 1 bath move-in ready. Fresh updates include Brand New kitchen, Harwood and Carpet flooring,Completely re painted, Fresh bathroom updates, Brand new Double pane Vinyl windows, Newer Gas Furnace and hot water heater, Large fully-fenced backyard. Located on a quiet street with large lot in well sought after Interlake neighborhood. 5 minute walk to Interlake High School. Lots of natural light off-street Carport parking and storage attached.

(RLNE5339073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16417 NE 16th PL have any available units?
16417 NE 16th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 16417 NE 16th PL have?
Some of 16417 NE 16th PL's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16417 NE 16th PL currently offering any rent specials?
16417 NE 16th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16417 NE 16th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 16417 NE 16th PL is pet friendly.
Does 16417 NE 16th PL offer parking?
Yes, 16417 NE 16th PL offers parking.
Does 16417 NE 16th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16417 NE 16th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16417 NE 16th PL have a pool?
No, 16417 NE 16th PL does not have a pool.
Does 16417 NE 16th PL have accessible units?
No, 16417 NE 16th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 16417 NE 16th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 16417 NE 16th PL does not have units with dishwashers.

