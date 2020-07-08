16417 NE 16th PL

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Updated Bellevue/Interlake Rambler Home! - NEW NEW NEW 3 bed 1 bath move-in ready. Fresh updates include Brand New kitchen, Harwood and Carpet flooring,Completely re painted, Fresh bathroom updates, Brand new Double pane Vinyl windows, Newer Gas Furnace and hot water heater, Large fully-fenced backyard. Located on a quiet street with large lot in well sought after Interlake neighborhood. 5 minute walk to Interlake High School. Lots of natural light off-street Carport parking and storage attached.



(RLNE5339073)