All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 16378 NE 12th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
16378 NE 12th Pl
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

16378 NE 12th Pl

16378 NE 12th Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Crossroads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16378 NE 12th Pl, Bellevue, WA 98008
Crossroads

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great town house for rent. - Beautiful new modern town home condos, now under construction and ready for now for move in. This central location is just minutes from Microsoft, Crossroads Park and Mall, SR 520 and many amenities! Features include soaring ceiling up to 10', designer finishes, open railings, bed and bath on first level and tons of natural light from oversized windows. Private street and all landscaping maintained. Bellevue school district. Top level of master room, main entrance is yours and private. Light filled, ~2100 sq feet, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Full bath, 1 Garage parking space (additional tandem & street parking), Ample Garage Overhead and Cabinet storage, Separate Laundry (brand new machines), Wood fireplace, Master Bedroom 12.5 x 12.5. Additional 2 bedrooms 10.5 x 11

(RLNE4837482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16378 NE 12th Pl have any available units?
16378 NE 12th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 16378 NE 12th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16378 NE 12th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16378 NE 12th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 16378 NE 12th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 16378 NE 12th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16378 NE 12th Pl offers parking.
Does 16378 NE 12th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16378 NE 12th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16378 NE 12th Pl have a pool?
No, 16378 NE 12th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16378 NE 12th Pl have accessible units?
No, 16378 NE 12th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16378 NE 12th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 16378 NE 12th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16378 NE 12th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 16378 NE 12th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
Redmond Court
14629 NE 37th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Bellevue Meadows
4277 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Martine
13850 NE 8th St
Bellevue, WA 98005
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle