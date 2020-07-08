16240 NE 6th St

Amenities
This amiable 2,500-square-foot, FURNISHED HOUSE situated on the serene Sammamish-East Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue, has 4 comfy bedrooms with built-in closets, 2 bathrooms, and a bonus room.
Its bright and airy interior features large slider windows, bookshelves, fireplace, tile floor, carpeted floor downstairs in the living and master bedroom while the other bedrooms upstairs have a hardwood floor. The lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that has ample storage space, smooth countertop, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and oven/range. The bathrooms have a bathtub, vanity cabinets, and shower/tub combo.
In-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with forced-air heating.
The exterior features a nice yard and a large deck--cool spots for entertaining guests or outdoor activities with friends or family. No worries, the landlord will take care of the yard.
It comes with a 3-car attached garage that can fit 10 cars inside the property plus off-street parking.
Only cats are welcome ($500 pet deposit/pet).
Tenant pays for electricity, water, gas, and garbage.
Close to the 2 large parks and public transportation!
Nearby parks: Crossroads Park, Hillaire Park, and Crossroads Park.
Nearby Schools:
Phantom Lake Elementary School - 1.06 miles, 7/10
Odle Middle School - 1.22 miles, 7/10
Sammamish Senior High School - 1.42 miles, 6/10
Bennett Elementary School - 0.81 mile, 9/10
Bus lines:
221 - 0.1 mile
226 - 0.1 mile
221 - 0.4 mile
226 - 0.4 mile
(RLNE5187254)