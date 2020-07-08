All apartments in Bellevue
16240 NE 6th St

16240 Northeast 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16240 Northeast 6th Street, Bellevue, WA 98008
Sammamish-East Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This amiable 2,500-square-foot, FURNISHED HOUSE situated on the serene Sammamish-East Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue, has 4 comfy bedrooms with built-in closets, 2 bathrooms, and a bonus room.

Its bright and airy interior features large slider windows, bookshelves, fireplace, tile floor, carpeted floor downstairs in the living and master bedroom while the other bedrooms upstairs have a hardwood floor. The lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that has ample storage space, smooth countertop, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and oven/range. The bathrooms have a bathtub, vanity cabinets, and shower/tub combo.

In-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with forced-air heating.

The exterior features a nice yard and a large deck--cool spots for entertaining guests or outdoor activities with friends or family. No worries, the landlord will take care of the yard.

It comes with a 3-car attached garage that can fit 10 cars inside the property plus off-street parking.

Only cats are welcome ($500 pet deposit/pet).

Tenant pays for electricity, water, gas, and garbage.

Close to the 2 large parks and public transportation!

Nearby parks: Crossroads Park, Hillaire Park, and Crossroads Park.

Nearby Schools:
Phantom Lake Elementary School - 1.06 miles, 7/10
Odle Middle School - 1.22 miles, 7/10
Sammamish Senior High School - 1.42 miles, 6/10
Bennett Elementary School - 0.81 mile, 9/10

Bus lines:
221 - 0.1 mile
226 - 0.1 mile
221 - 0.4 mile
226 - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5187254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

