1607 166th Avenue Northeast

Newly remodeled charming rambler features hardwood floors, brand new GE SS appliances and quartz countertop, great covered patio for summer BBQ and family gatherings. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace. This home is furnished with an efficient forced air gas furnace and gas water heater, and a newer washer/dryer. There's also a huge, finished 2car garage and patio. Near MSFT campus, Crossroads shopping mall and excellent Bellevue schools, neighborhood park with playground



Keyless Entry



Tenant pays all utilities



Pet friendly, 30 lb weight limit $50/month pet rent

*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************



All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:



Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement



Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record



Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.



**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com



Nearby schools include Community Montessori, Tacoma Technical High School and Tacoma Business Academy. The closest grocery stores are Stop N Mart, Speed-E Mart and Broadway Quick Stop Market & Deli. Nearby coffee shops include Comprehensively Coffee, Tower Coffee Bar and Grill and Tower's Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Go Philly, The Camp Bar and Bite Restaurant. 1506 S G St is near Peoples Park, Ferry Park and Neighbors Park.