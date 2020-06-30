All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

1607 166th Avenue Northeast

1607 166th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1607 166th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98008
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
Newly remodeled charming rambler features hardwood floors, brand new GE SS appliances and quartz countertop, great covered patio for summer BBQ and family gatherings. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace. This home is furnished with an efficient forced air gas furnace and gas water heater, and a newer washer/dryer. There's also a huge, finished 2car garage and patio. Near MSFT campus, Crossroads shopping mall and excellent Bellevue schools, neighborhood park with playground

Keyless Entry

Tenant pays all utilities

Pet friendly, 30 lb weight limit $50/month pet rent
*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************

All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:

Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement

Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record

Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.

**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 166th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
1607 166th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 166th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 1607 166th Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 166th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1607 166th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 166th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 166th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1607 166th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1607 166th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 1607 166th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1607 166th Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 166th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 1607 166th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1607 166th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1607 166th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 166th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 166th Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.

