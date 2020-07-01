1538 139th Ct NE

Amenities
Great Home For Rent - Great Townhouse For Rent! Part of Avid Townhomes, newly constructed (moved in Feb 2018). Excellently located close to all that Bellevue has to offer including shopping, dining & entertainment (townhouse on 140th & Bel-Red). Easy access to commuter routes and the Westminster shuttle stop for Google and Facebook. Great room design, abundant use of windows for lots of natural light. High caliber features throughout; quartz countertops, SS appliances, plush carpet, tankless hotwater, grand kitchen island, modern design. Divine Master Suite with huge walk-in closet & extra-high ceiling with abundant natural light. 2 car garage and single entry. Bellevue Schools!
Neighborhood: Really safe; most neighbors working in tech so you will find plenty to talk about should you find yourself in a mailbox conversation. Location: On Bel-Red & 140th St; 5min drive/15min walk to Westminster shuttle stop (which services both Facebook and Google SLU); 10min drive to Microsoft/Google Kirkland. Evergreen Plaza next door houses Starbucks, Safeway, Ezell's Famous Chicken, Thai Chef, Happy Lemon, Frying Fish, etc. 2min drive/10min walk to Asian Family Market & Plaza. Easy walk to bus stops which take you to Redmond/Bellevue.
Pet friendly, non-smoking policy, background screening required. Move in ready!
(RLNE5211300)