Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

1538 139th Ct NE

1538 139th Ct NE · No Longer Available
Location

1538 139th Ct NE, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Great Home For Rent - Great Townhouse For Rent! Part of Avid Townhomes, newly constructed (moved in Feb 2018). Excellently located close to all that Bellevue has to offer including shopping, dining & entertainment (townhouse on 140th & Bel-Red). Easy access to commuter routes and the Westminster shuttle stop for Google and Facebook. Great room design, abundant use of windows for lots of natural light. High caliber features throughout; quartz countertops, SS appliances, plush carpet, tankless hotwater, grand kitchen island, modern design. Divine Master Suite with huge walk-in closet & extra-high ceiling with abundant natural light. 2 car garage and single entry. Bellevue Schools!

Neighborhood: Really safe; most neighbors working in tech so you will find plenty to talk about should you find yourself in a mailbox conversation. Location: On Bel-Red & 140th St; 5min drive/15min walk to Westminster shuttle stop (which services both Facebook and Google SLU); 10min drive to Microsoft/Google Kirkland. Evergreen Plaza next door houses Starbucks, Safeway, Ezell's Famous Chicken, Thai Chef, Happy Lemon, Frying Fish, etc. 2min drive/10min walk to Asian Family Market & Plaza. Easy walk to bus stops which take you to Redmond/Bellevue.

Pet friendly, non-smoking policy, background screening required. Move in ready!

(RLNE5211300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 139th Ct NE have any available units?
1538 139th Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1538 139th Ct NE have?
Some of 1538 139th Ct NE's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 139th Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
1538 139th Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 139th Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1538 139th Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 1538 139th Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 1538 139th Ct NE offers parking.
Does 1538 139th Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 139th Ct NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 139th Ct NE have a pool?
No, 1538 139th Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 1538 139th Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 1538 139th Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 139th Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1538 139th Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.

