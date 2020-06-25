15200 Northeast 15th Place

Amenities

garage media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage media room

10-year townhouse in Crossroads! 4 beds/2.5 Bath, large kitchen & dining + great room. Open floor plan w 9-ft tall ceiling, energy saving radiant heat. Nothing can compare to this convenience; walking to everything! Restaurants, shops, theater, bookstore, senior center & many more! B school district, Interlake High. Just minutes away from MS main campus; highway entrance & bus routes nearby. Easy exit @ intersection with 156th Ave. , Don't miss this opportunity!



Owner pays HOA. Tenant responsible for gas/electric, trash, sewer, and water. Must have a full-time job and a minimum credit score of 600.



(RLNE4991378)