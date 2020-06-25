All apartments in Bellevue
Location

15200 Northeast 15th Place, Bellevue, WA 98007
Crossroads

Amenities

garage
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
10-year townhouse in Crossroads! 4 beds/2.5 Bath, large kitchen & dining + great room. Open floor plan w 9-ft tall ceiling, energy saving radiant heat. Nothing can compare to this convenience; walking to everything! Restaurants, shops, theater, bookstore, senior center & many more! B school district, Interlake High. Just minutes away from MS main campus; highway entrance & bus routes nearby. Easy exit @ intersection with 156th Ave. , Don't miss this opportunity!

Owner pays HOA. Tenant responsible for gas/electric, trash, sewer, and water. Must have a full-time job and a minimum credit score of 600.

(RLNE4991378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15200 Northeast 15th Place have any available units?
15200 Northeast 15th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 15200 Northeast 15th Place currently offering any rent specials?
15200 Northeast 15th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15200 Northeast 15th Place pet-friendly?
No, 15200 Northeast 15th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 15200 Northeast 15th Place offer parking?
Yes, 15200 Northeast 15th Place offers parking.
Does 15200 Northeast 15th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15200 Northeast 15th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15200 Northeast 15th Place have a pool?
No, 15200 Northeast 15th Place does not have a pool.
Does 15200 Northeast 15th Place have accessible units?
No, 15200 Northeast 15th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15200 Northeast 15th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15200 Northeast 15th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15200 Northeast 15th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15200 Northeast 15th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
