147 97th Ave Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: HALF MONTH FREE Upon approval! - Don't miss out this fantastic house at only $4200 per month (Landlord COVERS Monthly Professional Landscaping Service). Walking distance to Bellevue Square, Meydenbauer Park & Lake Washington, downtown Bellevue park. Coffee, restaurants and grocery shops. walking distance to major employers likes Microsoft, salesforce, Amazon Bellevue, Eddie Bauer, eBay, Cisco, Alibaba, Expedia Group... Open concept home, kitchen with eating island, large deck and fenced yard. Upstairs Master set above it all, large walk-in closet, great loft area. Oversized 2 car garages. Medina Elementary, Chinook Middle school, Bellevue high. also only 5-10 mins drive to surrounding many private schools. Easy Access to I-405, 520 Master suite(upstairs) + 2 large bedrooms(downstair) + 2.25bath 2 car garage Newly remodeled open floor plan, living room with fireplace



Pet is ok. Non-smoking. Security deposit and background check required.



