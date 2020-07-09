All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated October 25 2019

147 97th Ave Ne

147 97th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

147 97th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: HALF MONTH FREE Upon approval! - Don't miss out this fantastic house at only $4200 per month (Landlord COVERS Monthly Professional Landscaping Service). Walking distance to Bellevue Square, Meydenbauer Park & Lake Washington, downtown Bellevue park. Coffee, restaurants and grocery shops. walking distance to major employers likes Microsoft, salesforce, Amazon Bellevue, Eddie Bauer, eBay, Cisco, Alibaba, Expedia Group... Open concept home, kitchen with eating island, large deck and fenced yard. Upstairs Master set above it all, large walk-in closet, great loft area. Oversized 2 car garages. Medina Elementary, Chinook Middle school, Bellevue high. also only 5-10 mins drive to surrounding many private schools. Easy Access to I-405, 520 Master suite(upstairs) + 2 large bedrooms(downstair) + 2.25bath 2 car garage Newly remodeled open floor plan, living room with fireplace

Pet is ok. Non-smoking. Security deposit and background check required.

(RLNE5225697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

