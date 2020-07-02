14665 NE 34th St #B-5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

*Self Show* Microsoft West Campus directly across the street. Easy walk to all Microsoft Campus.*Self Show* - This Bellevue Manor, 1 bedroom condo is conveniently located directly across the street from Microsoft West Campus and an easy walk to all of Microsoft campus's.

* Hardwood floors throughout.

* Freshly painted walls.

* Large walk in closet in the entry.

* Good sized bedroom will easily fit king size bed.

* 2 bedroom closets, one of them is a walk-in closet.

* 1st floor condo gives a covered back patio and direct access to the property.

* 1 reserved parking space.

* Shared community laundry room is located just outside the front door.

* Condominium Amenities include; Athletic Court, Exercise Room, Laundry Room, Outdoor Pool/Hot Tub, Sauna.

Sorry, No pets.

$50 for water/sewer/garbage.



**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc



No Cats Allowed



