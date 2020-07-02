14665 NE 34th St #B-5

Amenities
*Self Show* Microsoft West Campus directly across the street. Easy walk to all Microsoft Campus.*Self Show* - This Bellevue Manor, 1 bedroom condo is conveniently located directly across the street from Microsoft West Campus and an easy walk to all of Microsoft campus's.
* Hardwood floors throughout.
* Freshly painted walls.
* Large walk in closet in the entry.
* Good sized bedroom will easily fit king size bed.
* 2 bedroom closets, one of them is a walk-in closet.
* 1st floor condo gives a covered back patio and direct access to the property.
* 1 reserved parking space.
* Shared community laundry room is located just outside the front door.
* Condominium Amenities include; Athletic Court, Exercise Room, Laundry Room, Outdoor Pool/Hot Tub, Sauna.
Sorry, No pets.
$50 for water/sewer/garbage.
**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc
