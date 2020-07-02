All apartments in Bellevue
14665 NE 34th St #B-5
14665 NE 34th St #B-5

14665 Northeast 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14665 Northeast 34th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
*Self Show* Microsoft West Campus directly across the street. Easy walk to all Microsoft Campus.*Self Show* - This Bellevue Manor, 1 bedroom condo is conveniently located directly across the street from Microsoft West Campus and an easy walk to all of Microsoft campus's.
* Hardwood floors throughout.
* Freshly painted walls.
* Large walk in closet in the entry.
* Good sized bedroom will easily fit king size bed.
* 2 bedroom closets, one of them is a walk-in closet.
* 1st floor condo gives a covered back patio and direct access to the property.
* 1 reserved parking space.
* Shared community laundry room is located just outside the front door.
* Condominium Amenities include; Athletic Court, Exercise Room, Laundry Room, Outdoor Pool/Hot Tub, Sauna.
Sorry, No pets.
$50 for water/sewer/garbage.

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5683533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14665 NE 34th St #B-5 have any available units?
14665 NE 34th St #B-5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14665 NE 34th St #B-5 have?
Some of 14665 NE 34th St #B-5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14665 NE 34th St #B-5 currently offering any rent specials?
14665 NE 34th St #B-5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14665 NE 34th St #B-5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14665 NE 34th St #B-5 is pet friendly.
Does 14665 NE 34th St #B-5 offer parking?
Yes, 14665 NE 34th St #B-5 offers parking.
Does 14665 NE 34th St #B-5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14665 NE 34th St #B-5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14665 NE 34th St #B-5 have a pool?
Yes, 14665 NE 34th St #B-5 has a pool.
Does 14665 NE 34th St #B-5 have accessible units?
No, 14665 NE 34th St #B-5 does not have accessible units.
Does 14665 NE 34th St #B-5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14665 NE 34th St #B-5 does not have units with dishwashers.

