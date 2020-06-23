14651 Northeast 40th Street

Amenities
Available: Ready to move in
Rent: $1990 Water/sewer/trash : Included in the Rent
FOREST GLADE -East Entrance
14651 NE 40th Street , #C3 Bellevue WA 98007
Condo for rent 2Bed , 2Bath , 1105 sqft ,
Rent $1990 includes Utility bills except Electricity. Large utility/ Laundry room , W/D with shelfs. 1 covered car parking with plenty of guest parkings. Ground floor unit with generous living room. Water facility for car wash. Community club house & Swimming pool.
Appliances provided: Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, In-unit washer and dryer, and Garbage Disposal
Nearby parks:
Goldsmith Neighborhood Park, Cascade View Park and Westside Park
Nearby Schools:
Ardmore Elementary School - 1.4 miles, 5/10
Highland Middle School - 1.4 miles, 4/10
Interlake Senior High School - 1.55 miles, 8/10
Bellevue Children's Academy - 0.92 miles, unrated
Bus lines:
221 - 0.1 miles
244 - 0.1 miles
B Line - 0.1 miles
269 - 0.1 mi
further details please contact 5122399391 or text me ! thanks
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22176
(RLNE4521713)