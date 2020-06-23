14651 Northeast 40th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Available: Ready to move in



Rent: $1990 Water/sewer/trash : Included in the Rent

FOREST GLADE -East Entrance

14651 NE 40th Street , #C3 Bellevue WA 98007



Condo for rent 2Bed , 2Bath , 1105 sqft ,

Rent $1990 includes Utility bills except Electricity. Large utility/ Laundry room , W/D with shelfs. 1 covered car parking with plenty of guest parkings. Ground floor unit with generous living room. Water facility for car wash. Community club house & Swimming pool.



Appliances provided: Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, In-unit washer and dryer, and Garbage Disposal



Nearby parks:

Goldsmith Neighborhood Park, Cascade View Park and Westside Park



Nearby Schools:

Ardmore Elementary School - 1.4 miles, 5/10

Highland Middle School - 1.4 miles, 4/10

Interlake Senior High School - 1.55 miles, 8/10

Bellevue Children's Academy - 0.92 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

221 - 0.1 miles

244 - 0.1 miles

B Line - 0.1 miles

269 - 0.1 mi



further details please contact 5122399391 or text me ! thanks



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22176



(RLNE4521713)