Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14651 Northeast 40th Street

14651 Northeast 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14651 Northeast 40th Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Available: Ready to move in

Rent: $1990 Water/sewer/trash : Included in the Rent
FOREST GLADE -East Entrance
14651 NE 40th Street , #C3 Bellevue WA 98007

Condo for rent 2Bed , 2Bath , 1105 sqft ,
Rent $1990 includes Utility bills except Electricity. Large utility/ Laundry room , W/D with shelfs. 1 covered car parking with plenty of guest parkings. Ground floor unit with generous living room. Water facility for car wash. Community club house & Swimming pool.

Appliances provided: Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, In-unit washer and dryer, and Garbage Disposal

Nearby parks:
Goldsmith Neighborhood Park, Cascade View Park and Westside Park

Nearby Schools:
Ardmore Elementary School - 1.4 miles, 5/10
Highland Middle School - 1.4 miles, 4/10
Interlake Senior High School - 1.55 miles, 8/10
Bellevue Children's Academy - 0.92 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
221 - 0.1 miles
244 - 0.1 miles
B Line - 0.1 miles
269 - 0.1 mi

further details please contact 5122399391 or text me ! thanks

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22176

(RLNE4521713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14651 Northeast 40th Street have any available units?
14651 Northeast 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14651 Northeast 40th Street have?
Some of 14651 Northeast 40th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14651 Northeast 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
14651 Northeast 40th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14651 Northeast 40th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14651 Northeast 40th Street is pet friendly.
Does 14651 Northeast 40th Street offer parking?
Yes, 14651 Northeast 40th Street does offer parking.
Does 14651 Northeast 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14651 Northeast 40th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14651 Northeast 40th Street have a pool?
Yes, 14651 Northeast 40th Street has a pool.
Does 14651 Northeast 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 14651 Northeast 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14651 Northeast 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14651 Northeast 40th Street has units with dishwashers.
