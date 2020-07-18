All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

14619 SE Eastgate Drive

14619 Southeast Eastgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14619 Southeast Eastgate Drive, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
14619 SE Eastgate Drive Available 07/17/20 Remodeled 5 beds close to Bellevue College - Showing starts July 8, 2020.

Classic 50's Tri-Level home with large deck, large corner lot, remodeled with almost new kitchen appliances, and bathrooms. There is an Extra room behind Garage which can be used as a bedroom or an office; however, it is under repair at the moment and not to be used. Backyard with deck, great for BBQ. Home is equipped with centralized A/C.

Home is conveniently located in Eastgate, Bellevue. Easy access to I-90 and minutes to Bellevue College and Eastgate Park & Ride. Hugh corner lot, plenty of privacy. Perfect for roommate situation.

Excellent Bellevue School District with Eastgate Elementary, Tyee Middle and Newport H.S. Tenant to verify.

For showing, text Toni at 425-327-0446. First, last and security deposit to move-in. Non-refundable $43 application fee per adult. No pet. No smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2340862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14619 SE Eastgate Drive have any available units?
14619 SE Eastgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14619 SE Eastgate Drive have?
Some of 14619 SE Eastgate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14619 SE Eastgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14619 SE Eastgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14619 SE Eastgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14619 SE Eastgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 14619 SE Eastgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14619 SE Eastgate Drive offers parking.
Does 14619 SE Eastgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14619 SE Eastgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14619 SE Eastgate Drive have a pool?
No, 14619 SE Eastgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14619 SE Eastgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 14619 SE Eastgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14619 SE Eastgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14619 SE Eastgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
