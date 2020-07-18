Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

14619 SE Eastgate Drive Available 07/17/20 Remodeled 5 beds close to Bellevue College - Showing starts July 8, 2020.



Classic 50's Tri-Level home with large deck, large corner lot, remodeled with almost new kitchen appliances, and bathrooms. There is an Extra room behind Garage which can be used as a bedroom or an office; however, it is under repair at the moment and not to be used. Backyard with deck, great for BBQ. Home is equipped with centralized A/C.



Home is conveniently located in Eastgate, Bellevue. Easy access to I-90 and minutes to Bellevue College and Eastgate Park & Ride. Hugh corner lot, plenty of privacy. Perfect for roommate situation.



Excellent Bellevue School District with Eastgate Elementary, Tyee Middle and Newport H.S. Tenant to verify.



For showing, text Toni at 425-327-0446. First, last and security deposit to move-in. Non-refundable $43 application fee per adult. No pet. No smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2340862)