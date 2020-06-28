14600 NE 32nd St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c76a78307d ---- Don\'t miss this fabulous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in perfect location, across from Microsoft Campus! Close to everything Redmond has to offer: great access to SR-520 (2 blocks away), bus lines, shopping and restaurants. This light and bright unit features granite counters in kitchen and baths, beautiful tile flooring in living area, new carpet and fresh paint. Renovated community, with tennis court and swimming pool, new exterior paint, new siding and new windows. Water, sewer and garbage included with the rent. One assigned parking space comes with the unit (#352). One small pet up to 25 lbs will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. HOA only allows one small pet per unit. On-site washer/dryer located on same floor as the unit. Make an appointment to view this terrific home today! BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727. TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky! PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at s rent.