Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:05 AM

14600 NE 32nd St.

14600 Northeast 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

14600 Northeast 32nd Street, Bellevue, WA 98007
Northeast Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c76a78307d ---- Don\'t miss this fabulous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in perfect location, across from Microsoft Campus! Close to everything Redmond has to offer: great access to SR-520 (2 blocks away), bus lines, shopping and restaurants. This light and bright unit features granite counters in kitchen and baths, beautiful tile flooring in living area, new carpet and fresh paint. Renovated community, with tennis court and swimming pool, new exterior paint, new siding and new windows. Water, sewer and garbage included with the rent. One assigned parking space comes with the unit (#352). One small pet up to 25 lbs will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. HOA only allows one small pet per unit. On-site washer/dryer located on same floor as the unit. Make an appointment to view this terrific home today! BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727. TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky! PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at s rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14600 NE 32nd St. have any available units?
14600 NE 32nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 14600 NE 32nd St. have?
Some of 14600 NE 32nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14600 NE 32nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
14600 NE 32nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14600 NE 32nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14600 NE 32nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 14600 NE 32nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 14600 NE 32nd St. offers parking.
Does 14600 NE 32nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14600 NE 32nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14600 NE 32nd St. have a pool?
Yes, 14600 NE 32nd St. has a pool.
Does 14600 NE 32nd St. have accessible units?
No, 14600 NE 32nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14600 NE 32nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14600 NE 32nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
